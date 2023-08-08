Camden Fringe At Canal Cafe Theatre Presents THE EMPEROR'S NEW CLOTHES

Featuring larger-than-life characters, a feel-good soundtrack and silly jokes, Baby Lamb Productions bring this familiar tale of ego and deception to the 21st century.

By: Aug. 08, 2023

Camden Fringe At Canal Cafe Theatre presents THE EMPEROR'S NEW CLOTHES.

Fashion designer extraordinaire "The Emperor" is on a ruthless rise to the top, but a disappointing Winter collection has Berlin's fashion scene questioning whether this fashionista has lost his touch.  

Rumours of a cutting-edge new fabric, spearheaded by an innovative Parisian duo, may be just what The Emperor needs to secure his place in fashion history…  

 

Following a sellout run at the Bread & Roses Theatre, this tongue-in-cheek adaptation of The Emperor's New Clothes comes to award-winning comedy venue Canal Cafe Theatre as part of the 2023 Camden Fringe.  

 

Performers: Jacob Baird, Sasha Brooks, Nisha Emich, Kip O'Sullivan, Hannah McLeod, Janik Rajapakse 

 

Contains bad language, nudity and flashing lights. 

 

3 PERFORMANCES ONLY: 

 

Monday 21st August @ 7:30pm  

Tuesday 22nd August @ 7:30pm 

Wednesday 23rd August @ 7:30pm 

 

Running time: 60 minutes. 

Age recommendation: Ages 16+ 

Canal Café Theatre - Delamere Terrace, Little Venice, London, W2 6ND.   

 

Box Office: https://canalcafetheatre.com/our-shows/emperor/ 

020 7289 6054

Tickets: £11.50 (+ £1.50 booking fee) 




