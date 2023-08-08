Camden Fringe At Canal Cafe Theatre presents THE EMPEROR'S NEW CLOTHES.

Fashion designer extraordinaire "The Emperor" is on a ruthless rise to the top, but a disappointing Winter collection has Berlin's fashion scene questioning whether this fashionista has lost his touch.

Rumours of a cutting-edge new fabric, spearheaded by an innovative Parisian duo, may be just what The Emperor needs to secure his place in fashion history…

Following a sellout run at the Bread & Roses Theatre, this tongue-in-cheek adaptation of The Emperor's New Clothes comes to award-winning comedy venue Canal Cafe Theatre as part of the 2023 Camden Fringe.

Featuring larger-than-life characters, a feel-good soundtrack and lots of silly jokes, Baby Lamb Productions bring this familiar tale of ego and deception to the 21st century… delve into the dark side of fashion and the lengths people will go to stay in the limelight!

Performers: Jacob Baird, Sasha Brooks, Nisha Emich, Kip O'Sullivan, Hannah McLeod, Janik Rajapakse

Contains bad language, nudity and flashing lights.

3 PERFORMANCES ONLY:

Monday 21st August @ 7:30pm

Tuesday 22nd August @ 7:30pm

Wednesday 23rd August @ 7:30pm

Running time: 60 minutes.

Age recommendation: Ages 16+

Canal Café Theatre - Delamere Terrace, Little Venice, London, W2 6ND.

Box Office: https://canalcafetheatre.com/our-shows/emperor/

020 7289 6054

Tickets: £11.50 (+ £1.50 booking fee)