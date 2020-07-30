Cambridge Junction Announces Digital Theatre Production Of Rachel Mariner's RECOVERING MISOGYNIST

Cambridge Junction today announces the experimental digital production Recovering Misogynist written and read by Rachel Mariner will be available to watch from 12 August at 7pm. This deeply autobiographical reading has been set to moving images by Fourth Culture Films Ltd and Twoflix, with music by Michel Csanyé-Wills and dramaturgy by Hannah Jane Walker and Caroline Horton. The production is followed by a post-show discussion and will then be available to stream until 26 August here on a pay what you want basis - www.junction.co.uk/recovering-misogynist

Recovering Misogynist is a magical realist #metoo story.

It rips through Bluebeard, Mary Beard, Evangelical Christians, Occupy activists, lawyers in Washington, mums in Cambridge, the possibility of justice and you, the audience, as a kind of jury. Tarana Burke started #metoo to create empowerment through empathy. Can that really be a kind of power? Now? For us all?

Rachel Mariner today said, "When Ronan Farrow broke the Harvey Weinstein story I felt sorry for Harvey Weinstein and this play is me figuring out what the hell was wrong with me. Recovering Misogynist attempts to uncover my own unconscious bias against women - including myself - for an audience. It is, amusingly, the least flattering work I can imagine. It was written for an actor to perform on stage but has been adapted for now into a digital theatre offering after my local artist collective - Troop -- enjoyed the confessional quality of the playwright's voice in a Zoom reading. Fourth Culture and Twoflix added images of Cambridge in lockdown. It asks the audience to be a kind of jury. See what you decide."

