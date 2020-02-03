CTC Dance Company Presents IDENTITY At The Turbine Theatre

Have you ever looked into the mirror and don't like what you see?

It's time to take our masks off with CTC COMPANY's new hit show: IDENTITY.

This 60 minute controversial and captivating masterpiece showcases society's negative perceptions of the individual, and endeavours to explore the inner strength of humanity by celebrating and embracing our unique identities.

A cast of 5 diversely talented performers awaken our emotions to the pains and heartache of life never truly being black or white. Instead this colourful and explosive show combines Contemporary Dance and Afro Beats with spoken word; and live music to punch its way to the truth about relative issues of today's society. So let's get connected and inspired, by daring to reveal our true identity.

Creator & Choreographer: Christopher Tendai (Original Westend Cast, Hamilton)

Co Creator & Director: Denzel Westley-Sanderson (Resident Director, Almeida Theatre)

Sound Designer: Shaun Rimmer

Lighting Designer: Charlotte McAdam

Original Music By: Sam.G

Live Music & Spoken Word By: Caitlin Taylor

COMPANY DANCERS:

Lead: Caitlin Taylor

Ensemble: Marina Climent Casas, Luke Cartwright, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda,

Callum Sterling.

- Age guidance 12+

- Contains Some Strong Language

- Contains the Use of Fire

To Book Tickets, Please Visit: WWW.THETURBINETHEATRE.COM





