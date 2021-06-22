CRISIS? WHAT CRISIS? Immersive Political Comedy-Thriller Will Be Performed This Summer

A major new production of Parabolic Theatre and Tom Black's acclaimed immersive political comedy-thriller Crisis? What Crisis? will run at a secret location near New Diorama Theatre this summer.

It's 1979. Jim Callaghan's Labour Government has a working majority of zero. Parliament is deadlocked. The workers are on strike. Your advice will change the country forever.

You and your fellow parliamentary advisers are gathered in a neglected office building, away from the press. Your job is to avert disaster.

Crisis? What Crisis? puts you in the driving seat of an alternate-reality Britain's future. Your decisions throughout this one evening will give birth to the 1980s and shape the country's politics through to the present day.

Navigating a cast of civil service mandarins, party whips, government advisors ranging from the military, business and academia, and the perennial media, can you end the deadlock? Can you rescue the government, reconcile the Trade Unions, and survive a vote of no confidence? Or will Britain plunge into chaos?

This is an immersive theatre experience, and you can be as involved as much or as little as you want. Over the course of the evening you. and your fellow audience members, will tackle a series of political problems. Each decision influences what happens next. Everything is on the table. As The Stage put it:

"Want to sell the NHS or blackmail a Tory MP? The cast and the story will respond accordingly, and with near unfathomable smoothness and clarity."

Written by Tom Black and directed by Owen Kingston, Crisis? What Crisis? is produced by Parabolic Theatre, the immersive theatre company whose productions take audiences into the heart of social and political upheaval and the historic resonance of big decisions made in the moment.

Learn more at www.newdiorama.com.