CORONAVIRUS - A GREAT BRITISH FARCE Will Tour England Next Month

Should we be laughing at Covid? Audiences and reviewers who saw 'Coronavirus - A Great British Farce' at Camden Fringe certainly seemed to think so. And now, the show is back for a tour of England, visiting London, Brighton, Birmingham and Norwich in November.

The two-hander comedy show is piece of surreal absurd theatre, as much as it is a farce. It's based on the writer's ridiculous lockdown diaries and audiences at Camden Fringe seemed to find the experience of watching a story of lockdown loneliness and confusing government messaging, a very cathartic one.

The show is about a young man named Joe who is stuck in a tiny flat trying to make sense of the pandemic. One day, whilst watching a government briefing on TV, he decides to answer back. This sets off a surreal conversation with... Boris? Or maybe it's his friend on Facebook? Or... maybe it's his fridge. All Joe knows is, he definitely doesn't know.

The OffWest-nominated dark satirical comedy offers a unique take on the British response to the pandemic. The play's two actors (rising stars Kathryn Haywood and Edward Bartram) take audiences on a high-energy satirical journey from panic buying to Jackie Weaver via Matt Hancock, with an unhealthy dose of British gusto thrown in. It's a relatable purging of the strange times we've been living through. It's absurd laugh-out-loud comedy at its best and it's definitely not one to be missed!

It really touched audiences and it's now being brought back in partnership with mental health charity, Campaign to End Loneliness.

Catch Coronavirus - A Great British Farce at The Lantern Theatre in Brighton (11th November), Canal Café Theatre in London's Little Venice (13th November), The Garage in Norwich (18th November), Matchstick Piehouse in London's Deptford (25th November) and The Crescent in Birmingham (26th November). Book tickets here.