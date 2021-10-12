CONUNDRUM Will Be Performed at the Young Vic in 2022

The Young Vic will present Conundrum, the debut production from Crying in the Wilderness Productions as a Young Vic Associate Company. This evocative new drama, written and directed by Paul Anthony Morris, dives headlong into a powerful exploration of one man's trajectory of embracing then owning self-acceptance. Conundrum opens in January 2022, having been delayed due to the pandemic.

Anthony Ofoegbu (Barber Shop Chronicles) plays Fidel, who prompted by old diary entries, conducts a personal life review to identify his greatest challenges. Possessing an unusually high IQ and initially critiquing society, Fidel becomes alarmed by the prospect that he too, is responsible for undermining his own wellbeing. Perplexed by this conundrum, Fidel embarks on a reflective journey seeking answers to some of life's most relatable questions: Who am I and why am I here?

Kwame Kwei-Armah, Artistic Director of the Young Vic, said: "I am delighted that Crying in the Wilderness Productions are finally getting to bring their debut piece to our stage, having been delayed by the pandemic. The show's introspective and philosophical nature asks urgent questions that we as a country are grappling with - arguably more than ever before".

Paul Anthony Morris, Writer, Director and Artistic Director of Crying in the Wilderness Productions said: "Performing Conundrum at the Young Vic, provides us with a great opportunity to showcase our theatrical style which we call 'Theatre of the Soul' in its entirety, for the very first time. The prospect of being able to finally share our creative ideas, especially after the past 18 months, to a live and new audience is very exciting".

Anthony Ofoegbu said: "Playing Fidel will be a tremendous undertaking. Not only will it nourish me as an actor, but also we hope nourish the audience coming to share the experience of his story".

Written and directed by Crying in The Wilderness Productions' Artistic Director Paul Anthony Morris, Conundrum utilises Ofoegbu's verbal and physical dexterity to full effect in this tightly woven 70-minute performance.

The cast includes Anthony Ofoegbu, with Filip Krenus and Voice Work by Rachel Summers. Conundrum is Designed by Sean Cavanagh, with Lighting Design by Jack Weir, Choreography by Shane Shambhu and Associate Direction by Angela Ekaette Michaels.

Conundrum goes on sale to Young Vic Friends today, 12 October at 12noon. Public Booking opening tomorrow, 13 October at 12noon. Performances will run 14 January - 4 February 2022.