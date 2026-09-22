CLASSICALLY KATE BUSH – LIVE WITH ORCHESTRA Unveils Further UK Dates For 2027
The orchestral concert production, by Senbla and Red River Artists, will bring Kate Bush's songwriting and musicianship to venues across Scotland and England.
Classically Kate Bush - Live with Orchestra is set to return with a further run of UK theatre dates in 2027, bringing Kate Bush's extraordinary music to the stage with a full live band and an 18-piece orchestra. The production, by Senbla in collaboration with Red River Artists, offers audiences a completely different way to experience the music of Kate Bush.
While Hounds of Love - The Kate Bush Celebration brings Kate Bush's music to the stage through a theatrical tribute inspired by her legendary 1979 Tour of Life, Classically Kate Bush - Live with Orchestra takes the music in a new direction, combining the full live band with the scale and richness of a live orchestra.
The result is a special concert experience celebrating the songwriting, musicianship and extraordinary arrangements within Kate Bush's catalogue. Following the success of the initial announcement, 12 further UK dates have now been added for April and May 2027, taking the production to venues across Scotland and England.
Classically Kate Bush - Live with Orchestra 2026
Friday 6 November - The Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury
Saturday 7 November - New Theatre, Peterborough
Sunday 8 November - Victoria Hall, Stoke-on-Trent
Saturday 12 December - Cambridge Corn Exchange, Cambridge
Sunday 13 December - Lighthouse, Poole
Classically Kate Bush - Live with Orchestra 2027
Thursday 8 April - Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow
Friday 9 April - Music Hall, Aberdeen
Saturday 10 April - Alhambra, Dunfermline
Sunday 11 April - The Globe, Stockton
Thursday 6 May - Orchard Theatre, Dartford
Friday 7 May - Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry
Saturday 8 May - G Live, Guildford
Sunday 9 May - Princess Theatre, Torquay
Thursday 20 May - De Montfort Hall, Leicester
Friday 21 May - The Plaza, Stockport
Saturday 22 May - Victoria Theatre, Halifax
Sunday 23 May - Baths Hall, Scunthorpe
The performances will celebrate some of Kate Bush's most beloved and enduring songs, bringing together the distinctive sound of the live band with the depth and power of a full orchestra.
For audiences who have already experienced Hounds of Love - The Kate Bush Celebration, Classically Kate Bush - Live with Orchestra offers the opportunity to return for an entirely new production. The two shows share a love of Kate Bush's remarkable music, but present it in very different ways.
Red River Artists Director Dale Taylor said: 'There is so much detail and emotion within Kate's songwriting, and bringing the full band together with an
Kate Bush's influence continues to span generations, with her music remaining as distinctive and relevant as ever. From the cinematic drama of Cloudbusting and Running Up That Hill to the emotional depth of Wuthering Heights, Hounds of Love and beyond, her catalogue provides an extraordinary foundation for an orchestral concert experience.
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