CIRQUE DU SOLEIL Stars Set Guinness World Records at the Royal Albert Hall

Two cast members from the Cirque du Soleil production Alegría – In A New Light have become Guinness World Records title holders following successful attempts in London earlier this month. The show is currently performing at the Royal Albert Hall until 3 March, with tickets for all shows on sale now.

Contortionist Oyun-Erdene Senge successfully broke the title of most contortion roll push ups in 30 seconds, achieving 24 and beating the former record of 21. Hailing from Mongolia, she has been perfecting the art of contortion since the age of 6. Having joined Cirque du Soleil at the age of 11 in 2004, Oyun-Erdene has been featured in four different touring productions throughout her career, joining Alegría – In A New Light in 2021.

Oyun-Erdene Senge said: “It's a long time coming as I've been doing contortion roll push ups since I was 6 years old. This is my 4thengagement with Cirque du Soleil at the Royal Albert Hall; the first time was with the original production of Alegría when I was 12 years old. To become a Guinness World Records title holder on the set of Alegría inside this historic venue feels like coming full circle for me.”

Powertrack artist Lucie Colebeck set a brand-new record for the most back handsprings on a trampoline in 30 seconds, performing the impressive acrobatic skill 36 times, smashing the minimum threshold of 25. Joining the Great Britain Tumbling Team at the age of 10, Lucie had a hugely successful competing career before joining Cirque du Soleil, representing her country worldwide. Not only is Lucie eight times the British Champion in Tumbling, but she is also three times European Champion, also winning silver medals at the 2013 and 2015 Tumbling World Championships. She can now add an official Guinness World Records title to her long list of accolades.

Lucie Colebeck commented: “I've been doing tumbling for a long time, and to receive this title is so awesome. Since I joined Cirque du Soleil in 2018, I have been dreaming of performing with Alegría – In A New Light at home in London. To now become a Guinness World Records title holder inside the Royal Albert Hall is making this whole experience even more surreal and magical.”

Guinness World Records Adjudicator, Megan Bruce said: “I knew the cast of Cirque du Soleil were good, but seeing these record attempts in person and up close was something else. I was amazed by the level of flexibility and upper body strength shown by Oyun-Erdene and Lucie's attempt was lightning fast as she managed to set the record with at least 5 seconds to spare. Congratulations to both performers for breaking such physically demanding record titles.”

Cirque du Soleil scouts the most talented circus artists and gymnasts in the business, giving fans from across the globe world-class entertainment. These two astonishing Guinness World Records achieved by Oyun-Erdene Senge and Lucie Colebeck further prove this level of talent. They can be seen first-hand in Alegría – In A New Light until 3 March at the Royal Albert Hall.

ALEGRIA – IN A NEW LIGHT

First premiered in 1994, Alegría has become one of the most beloved Cirque du Soleil shows by mesmerizing over 14 million spectators through the end of its 19-year world tour in 2013. Brought to life by an international cast of 62 acrobats, clowns, musicians, and singers, the revival production Alegría – In A New Light creatively reimagines each component of the original classic – stage direction, music, acrobatics, sets, costumes, lighting & makeup designs – to inspire a new generation with its joyous magical feeling.