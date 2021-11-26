CHRISTMAS ROUND OURS Will Be Performed Next Month at St Pancras Old Church

On Friday December 10th 2021, stars of the stage and screen come together for an evening of festive songs, music and storytelling - Christmas Round Ours - presented by Declan Bennett and Fra Fee.

Fee and Bennett, well known for their work in Londons West End are also currently gracing our tv screens with Fee appearing as Kazi in Marvel Studios brand new Disney series Hawkeye and Bennett as Jonathan in the most recent ITV smash hit crime drama The Long Call.

This very special and unique night of music was inspired by Bennetts previous years of presenting his annual get together, Christmas Round Mine.

"I didn't want to do a traditional 'concert'. I wanted people to feel like they were in my living room with a glass of bourbon and a mince pie, like they could stand up and give us a song too if they wanted! Me and Fra wanted to expand on the theme and so Christmas Round Ours was born. The evening is going to have a beautiful and inviting folk session feel to it. Less formal, more sit round our table and let us and our mates sing to you." - Declan

To celebrate this long awaited and much needed festive season they have brought together an incredible line up of musical talent. Joining them on December 10th in the beautiful surroundings of St Pancras Old Church are...

Carly Bawden (Carousel/ Romantics Anonymous)

Phil King (Jesus Christ Superstar)

Tori Allen Martin (Pure Unforgotten/London Kills)

Jessica Cervi (The Commitments)

Maimuna Memon (Electrolyte/Jesus Christ Superstar)

And Olivier Award Winner Joanna Riding (Carousel/My Fair Lady)

And other very special guests to be announced...

The evening will be conducted by musical extraordinaire Tom Deering

Tickets are available now at - https://www.wegottickets.com/event/530729