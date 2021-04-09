CHARLIE & STAN Comes to Bath and Cornwall

David Pugh, the renowned theatre company Told by an Idiot and Theatre Royal Bath Productions present Charlie & Stan created by Told by an Idiot, written and directed by Paul Hunter. It will open in Bath on 14 July and then play the Minack Theatre, Cornwall from 1 August. Further dates prior to the West End are to be announced.

In 1910, the then unknown Charlie Chaplin and Stan Laurel set sail on board a tramp steamer from Liverpool to New York as part of Fred Karno's famous music hall troupe. On the voyage, they shared a cabin, they shared comedy routines, they shared laughter, but, by the end of the journey, they had drifted apart... yet they would both go on to become two of the biggest stars of the age.

Inspired by real life events, Told by an Idiot's acclaimed production of Charlie & Stan is the remarkable story of the greatest comedy double act that nearly was. With an original piano score played live at every performance, Charlie & Stan is a hilarious and deeply moving homage to two men who changed the world of comedy forever.

Told by an Idiot have garnered critical acclaim and devoted audiences worldwide for their wonderfully theatrical shows. With Charlie & Stan they have uncovered a hidden and poignant chapter of comedy history, shining an unusual light on a pair of show business legends.

Tony and Olivier Award-winning theatre producer David Pugh said that Charlie & Stan is "one of the most exciting shows I have ever worked on. I'm looking forward to taking it to audiences all over the world, but Bath and Cornwall get to see it ­first."

Charlie & Stan is directed by Paul Hunter and designed by Ioana Curelea, with lighting design by Aideen Malone, video design by Dom Baker, original piano score by Mercury Award nominee Zoe Rahman and song arrangement by Sophie Cotton. Jos Houben is physical comedy consultant and dance choreography is by Nuna Sandy for ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company. Charlie & Stan is from an idea by Irene Cotton, with additional material from the company.

Charlie & Stan is produced by David Pugh (Art, Calendar Girls and The Play What I Wrote), Told by an Idiot and Theatre Royal Bath.

Tour Schedule:

Theatre Royal Bath

Wednesday 14 - Saturday 24 July 2021

Monday - Saturday evenings 7.30pm

Thursday and Saturday matinees 2.30pm

Box Office: 01225 448844

www.theatreroyal.org.uk

General booking opens on Monday 19 April

The Minack Theatre, Cornwall

Sunday 1 - Thursday 12 August 2021

Mondays & Wednesdays 7.30pm

Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays & Sundays 3.30pm & 7.30pm

Fridays no performance

Box Office: 01736 810181

www.minack.com

General booking opens Monday 12 April