CBEEBIES: OCEAN ADVENTURE PROM Embarks on UK Tour in 2023

The prom will visit venues in Northampton, Glasgow, Saffron Walden, Belfast, Derry~Londonderry, Blackburn and Sheffield with further venues to be announced.

Oct. 05, 2022  
BBC Proms and CBeebies have announced that the CBeebies: Ocean Adventure Prom will embark on a UK tour in 2023. Performed by the BBC Orchestras and the Ulster Orchestra, the prom will visit venues in Northampton, Glasgow, Saffron Walden, Belfast, Derry~Londonderry, Blackburn and Sheffield with further venues to be announced.

Audiences can jump aboard for a fun-filled CBeebies musical adventure for all the family, alongside CBeebies friends, BBC Orchestras and the Ulster Orchestra. JoJo & Gran Gran are on board with a Gran Gran plan, and Andy has his safari sub at the ready. The crew will search for endangered creatures, find out fascinating facts and collect sounds and pictures for the audience's very own musical ocean scrapbook. Ocean Adventure is a magical multi-media event featuring CBeebies theme tunes, orchestral treats, live action films and animation, with a few surprises along the way.

Created especially for the Proms' youngest audience members, CBeebies: Ocean Adventure will be performed live by BBC Orchestras and the Ulster Orchestra, with the programme featuring composers such as Eleanor Alberga, Dani Howard, Telemann, Ravel, Elgar and Britten. There will also be a special medley of well-known CBeebies theme tunes arranged by Daniel Whibley, in addition to two new commissions; Whalesong by Mason Bates, which celebrates the majesty and power of the earth's largest animal, and blends whale song with a symphonic narrative about a lone whale, and Dolphin Dance by Dominque Le Gendre, inspired by the sea life of St. Lucia.

Patricia Hidalgo, Director of BBC Children's and Education, says: "With a rich history of entertaining and educating audiences, I am delighted that we are bringing CBeebies: Ocean Adventure to families across the UK. Alongside BBC Orchestras, the Ulster Orchestra and CBeebies friends, this special performance will take our youngest audience members on a magical ocean adventure."

David Pickard, Director of BBC Proms says: "At BBC Proms we are passionate about bringing new audiences to classical music, and so I am delighted that we have collaborated with CBeebies to take CBeebies: Ocean Adventure on tour to various destinations across the UK. In doing so, children will have the opportunity to experience live classical music with the world-class orchestras."

The CBeebies: Ocean Adventure tour will feature CBeebies presenters and is produced by BBC Studios Kids & Family in partnership with BBC Orchestras. The CBeebies Prom was originated for the BBC Proms' 2022 season at the Royal Albert Hall and was broadcast on the CBeebies channel, BBC Radio 3, BBC iPlayer and CBeebies Radio on BBC Sounds.

