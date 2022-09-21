Broadway Composer Drew Gasparini Will Perform at Norwich Theatre in UK Exclusive

Norwich Theatre has announced a special performance and masterclass by US musical theatre composer and singer/songwriter Drew Gasparini at its Norwich Theatre Playhouse venue for one night only (22 Oct). This is the only date Drew will perform in the UK.

Drew Gasparini is an award-winning American songwriter/composer whose production KARATE KID - THE MUSICAL (written with original screenwriter Robert Mark Kamen) opens on Broadway next year. He is best known in the UK for his music in the TV show SMASH, and for his autobiographical song cycle album WE AREN'T KIDS ANYMORE, the stage adaptation of which Norwich Theatre is currently developing with Chris Cuming, Director of Norwich Theatre's JACK AND THE BEANSTALK, and Richard Fitch, Associate Director of BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL.

A Night with Drew Gasparini will be an intimate evening celebrating Drew's music, which includes Its Kind of a Funny Story for Universal, and The Whipping Boy (both with writing partner Alex Brightman); and his popular theatre concept album I Could Use a Drink which has led to sold out concerts all over the globe. He will also be joined by some of the workshop company of We Aren't Kids Anymore, for his only UK performance this year.

Members of the Norfolk community will also have a rare opportunity to learn from Drew, Chris Cuming and Richard Fitch as they join Musical Director Jennifer Edmonds to host a rare and exclusive Masterclass (16 Oct). Participant places are almost sold out, but tickets are also available to observe the masterclass, which will be followed by a Question & Answer session with Drew around writing for musical theatre.

Sam Bain, Head of Programming and Producing at Norwich Theatre, said:

"It is so exciting to be working with Chris and Richard to bring Drew Gasparini over to the UK and to Norwich. Not only to work on the development of a new musical but to share Drew's music and his professional skills and knowledge with our community - it isn't every day that a Broadway composer drops by! Norwich is in for a real treat."

Talking about coming to Norwich Theatre, Drew Gasparini said: "I am so thrilled to do some developmental work on my newest theatre piece, 'We Aren't Kids Anymore', alongside Chris Cuming and the Norwich Theatre community.

"Theatre is in a wonderfully dynamic and evolutionary phase at the moment, and this workshop allows us all to be a part of that. Though this show is written from a mostly-autobiographical standpoint, I like to think the themes within are universal, and I can't wait to see how this material translates across the pond. I'm thankful for this multi-continental collaboration and the opportunity to get in a room and continue creating with such special talent in the UK."

Book online at norwichtheatre.org or call 01603 630 000