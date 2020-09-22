British Youth Music Theatre Launches New Music Theatre Award 2021

The first NMTA was awarded to writer Rachel Bellman and composer Elizabeth Sybil Charlesworth for The Dickens Girls.

The New Music Theatre Award 2021 is aimed at supporting high-quality, emerging writers and composers; the award is part of a programme to identify the composing and writing talent of the future.

The goal of this award is to showcase young writers and composers, aged 30 and under, giving them a platform to create and develop through the collaboration opportunities offered by BYMT. The successful applicant will receive: a commission worth £6,000; mentoring from established writers and composers; dramaturgical support from a director; and the opportunity to stage their production in a professional regional UK venue with a cast of around 30-40 of the most talented young people from across Britain and further afield.

The first NMTA was awarded to writer Rachel Bellman and composer Elizabeth Sybil Charlesworth for The Dickens Girls and was presented at the New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich in August 2019.

Applications will be assessed on music, concept, writing quality, lyric content and appropriateness by a panel of five who are working professional practitioners. The award is in memoriam of Vernon Mound, opera and musical theatre director, and BYMT founding Associate Director. The award will be held on a biennial basis, and is supported by friends of Vernon and associated trusts and foundations.

Information about the commission including the terms and conditions HERE.

