Britain's Got Talent Finalist Siobhan Phillips Will Embark on Debut Theatre Tour

Earlier this year Siobhan wowed audiences as the only female finalist in Britain's Got Talent 2019. Next year she is going on tour and audiences will be able to hear not only those observational daft ditties, but the full range of her singing and comedic abilities which led the late Ken Dodd to describe her as "a sunny new star with the voice of an angel and a natural comedic ability".

Described as "The love child of Peter Kay and Victoria Wood, Siobhan started touring aged sixteen treating the working men's club circuit to songs from pop to opera Then an appearance in 2003 on Channel 4's "Operatunity" with a sparkling rendition of Nessun Dorma led to bookings on cruise ships which saw her tour the world.

Now Siobhan is married with a three-year-old, the source of inspiration for those ditties about tantrum throwing toddlers and the frustrations of mother daughter relationships, Somehow, an operatic aria which translates as "None shall sleep" does seem strangely appropriate!

Her daughter is not the only person to be the subject though, she has appeared on "This Morning", "Loose Women", "Lorraine" and "Good Morning Britain", each time custom-writing amusing songs in a matter of minutes, all about the shows presenters.

Now it's your opportunity to witness the inimitable charm that is Siobhan and afterwards feel like you've made a new life-long friend as well as had an enjoyable evening into the bargain and forgotten the woes and angst of 21st century life.

Dates

Wed 26th February 19:30 Stockport Plaza - Stockport

Thu 27th February 19:30 Redditch Palace Theatre - Redditch

Sat 29th February 19:30 Tyne Theatre - Newcastle Upon Tyne

Thu 5th March 19:30 Crewe Lyceum Theatre - Crewe

Sat 7th March 19:30 ARC Stockton Arts Centre - Stockton on Tees

Sat 14th March 19:30 Hull City Hall - Hull

Thu 2nd April 19:30 Norwich Playhouse Theatre - Norwich

Sat 4th April 19:30 The Live Rooms - Chester

Sun 26th April 19:30 The Leadmill - Sheffield

Tue 28th April 19:30 The Old Rep Theatre - Birmingham

Tickets available via www.siobhanphillips.co.uk





