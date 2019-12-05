Bristol's Spiegeltent Presents SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

A fantastic 'cinematic experience' of Singin' In the Rain will be taking place at Bristol's Spiegeltent as part of the BFI Musicals tour on 18th December.

Ticket holders will have the chance to escape the Christmas shopping hoards for an immersive cinema experience like no other. Visitors will feel like they have walked into 1920s Hollywood with this expanded cinema production of musical classic, 'Singin' in the Rain'. Tickets also include a delicious two-course meal, so will be a fantastic pre-Christmas evening for any musical fans. The audience will also be able to enjoy some interaction with performers from Cirque Bijou and dancers from Tap Attack.

Very excitingly, Patricia Kelly, Gene Kelly's spouse will be attending the event and introducing the special, expanded cinema screening. Patricia will regale audiences with behind the scenes snippets and facts about the making of the film and Gene Kelly himself.

The show is part of the BFI's Musicals! The Greatest Show on Screen tour which is taking classic films around cinemas and other venues across the UK between now and January 2020.

Tickets for Singin' In the Rain are available here:https://christmasspiegeltent.co.uk/product/compass-presents-singin-in-the-rain-expanded-cinema-screening-bristol/





