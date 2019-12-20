Brighton Dome Announces Spring 2020 Season

Brighton Dome dives into the new decade with another packed season of music, dance, comedy, film, talks and much more!

Highlights include international dance star Carlos Acosta and his critically acclaimed Cuban company Acosta Danza with new show Evolution. Hot 8 Brass Band who recorded the video for their renowned Sexual Healing cover in Brighton's Laines, return to the city to celebrate their 25th anniversary. And some of the biggest names in comedy bring their own brand of unique humour from TV to stage, including Stewart Lee, Jimmy Carr and Ed Byrne.

Contemporary Music

Hear stars from across genres this season, from contemporary electronic musician Jon Hopkins and Caribou to the melodic Lighthouse Family and traditional Irish musicians Clannad performing their farewell tour. Artists from Scotland and Ireland come together with guests from the US for the 17th live edition of the Transatlantic Sessions and pop-rock legends Boomtown Rats, make a welcome come-back with original lead singer Bob Geldolf. Celebrate the Rock Against Racism movement in an evening of reggae, ska and punk with a line-up of iconic acts of the '70s and '80s. Fans of Pink Floyd and psych-rock will enjoy drummer Nick Mason's new band, Saucerful of Secrets featuring Spandau Ballet guitarist Gary Kemp.

Tindersticks play their first concert of their UK tour in February, performing new album No Treasure But Hope, recorded over just six days in Paris. Grammy nominated Beth Hart also joins the musical line-up, alongside fellow singer-songwriters, indie-rock lyricist Jake Bugg and Frank Tuner, who tours his new album sharing stories of overlooked women in history. From James Brown & Pee Wee's Cold Sweat and Stevie Wonder's Sir Duke to Kool & the Gang's Jungle Boogie, FUNK: A Music Revolution celebrates funk's influence.

Classical Music

Experience London Philharmonic Orchestra in two concerts, first with Sibelius's Second Symphony and the bittersweet Dvořák's Cello Concerto and Beethoven's Pastoral Symphony.

Brighton Philharmonic Orchestra showcase their brass talents in Feb followed by their spectacular final concert of the series in March. Acclaimed pianists Worbey & Farrell return to Brighton Dome with their own astonishing arrangements of the world's greatest music. Monthly Coffee Concerts of world class chamber music continue, this spring Heath Quartet, Castalian Quartet and Aronowitz Ensemble play at the Attenborough Centre for Creative Arts.

Comedy

Some of the UK's top comedians come together for Live at Brighton Dome. Taskmaster champion and Off Menu podcast host, Ed Gamble is joined by 'the future of British comedy' Jayde Adams and BAFTA-nominated 'professional idiot' Spencer Jones and headliner to be announced in January.

Comedy trailblazers Stewart Lee, Jimmy Carr, Ed Byrne and Rhod Gilbert are joined by the viral sensation Fascinating Aïda with hilarious songs and unstoppable glamour. Romesh Ranganathan returns following a sold-out autumn run; 'pure delight' Ross Noble performs Humournoid and Henning Wehn takes his German Comedy Ambassador To The UK title seriously with a new nation-wide tour.

Dance

The largest celebration of schools' dance in the country, Let's Dance brings together young performers from 78 schools, groups, universities and colleges from scross the county to perform together. Strictly's Kevin Clifton is back with Burn the Floor and is joined by his sister Joanne for an electrifying evening featuring live music.

Family

Families with young children will enjoy the smash-hit stage adaption of Zog, where the dragon bumps, burns and roars through school and faces his biggest challenge yet. Everyone's favourite pig comes to life in a musical journey with a live orchestra. Peppa Pig - My First Concert is a fun, interactive introduction to the magic of music for ages 18 months and over.

Film

A brand-new selection of gripping action and adventure films will be shown in two Banff Mountain Film Festival events in Feb and Apr. The tour features two collections from the world's best adventure filmmakers, with super-human challenges, soulful journeys and spectacular cinematography from the wildest corners of the planet.

Spoken Word & Performance

This season's TROPE, a showcase for spoken word and music artists, returns to Phoenix on 8 Mar in celebration of International Women's Day. Award-winning poet and playwright Joelle Taylor is joined by Brighton's own hip-hop star Phonetic and poet-in-resident Katrina Quinn. The night features open mic slots for those looking to share their own work and is hosted once again by Rosy Carrick.

Winner of RuPauls' Drag Race season 9, Sasha Velour, brings "an entirely new level of performance art" to the Brighton Dome stage and Dita Von Teese presents a dazzling night of burlesque in new show Glamonatrix.

Talks & Tours

Discover more about Brighton Dome's performance history through the stories of music-hall legends, comediennes, drag artists, soap actresses and the women who gave birth to rock n roll in a talk about Women in Entertainment. Follow in their footsteps, go backstage and hear about some of the more surprising roles the iconic venue has played in a Backstage Tour. Get an in-depth look at The History of Brighton Festival the biggest and most established annual multi-arts festival in England, before it returns with a bang on 2 May.

Free Events

Disabled Access Day offers connections and discussions for the city's disabled community. Brighton Dome staff will offer advice about accessible performances and the new Access Scheme.

Celebrate International Women's Day with performances, workshops, talks, arts and crafts and much more in collaboration with Brighton Women's Centre and Brighton Museum.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You