Brian Kennedy Announces First Christmas Special

Multi-platinum international recording artist Brian Kennedy has announced his very first Christmas Special which will be streamed live on Facebook Sunday, December 20, 2020. A Seaview Sessions Production, the special holiday event will feature Brian up close and personal performing his favorite holiday songs streamed live from Dublin, Ireland at 3:00 PM ET, 12 noon PT and 8:00 PM Ireland/UK, plus a special guest.

Tickets for Brian's special holiday concert are on sale now https://bit.ly/39R31yq. Once ticket orders are confirmed, Eventbrite will send ticketholders a special link to view the live event.

Brian says: "I'm so excited to bring 2020 to a close with my very first Christmas special in collaboration with The Seaview Sessions - Lar Flynn and Richard Meehan - featuring songs from the deluxe version of my album 'Christmassy.' It's a difficult time of year for lots of people out there who maybe don't have a family or a partner and so I hope our Live concert can bring a wee bit of joy and sparkle to a challenging time of year and maybe a wee cyber hug too. I hope you'll be singing along with me to these Christmas classics and we can all raise a glass together. Happy Holidays everyone and here's to a brighter new year." Love from Dublin - Brian Kennedy x

Be inspired, experience and celebrate that voice, musicianship and personality this holiday season. Order your tickets today.

Ever since Brian's very first live Facebook concert on July 4, the event has become enormously popular. Since then, his shows have reached more than 140,000 fans from around the world who tune in regardless of the time zone! He performed his 9th streamed show on December 5th.

"It's so exciting that people are able to join us from all over the world," Brian says. "I just love that the internet has become a virtual venue that people can access safely at this time, especially as the regular venues are shut and live shows aren't possible right now. I can hardly wait to see you all again on December 20th."

This special intimate event is designed to allow fans to enjoy the most dynamic of solo music performances. Like all artists, Brian's concerts have been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Brian can't wait to get back on tour!

Brian's new single is 'I Wish I Had Someone To Love Me.' Brian says "I wanted to record this song the second I heard it. Originally it was written about 100 years ago and first performed as a country song but over the years, like architecture, it changed its shape with the times. Johnny Cash sang it, Imelda May and The Dubliners carried the torch and now I want to sing it as an anthem for the isolated, lost and lonely in these unprecedented times of disconnection. We need the medicine of music more than ever, especially from the radio." Available on all music platforms.

With a "voice to charm the angels" and one of Ireland's most inspired and revered ambassadors of music, Brian Kennedy is not only a prolific songwriter but a master interpreter of lyrics as well, and audiences around the world continue to praise his exceptional vocal talents. Originally from Belfast, Northern Ireland, Brian remains one of Ireland's most popular singing stars. In a career spanning three decades and 15 albums, Brian has been fortunate to share the global stage and studio with countless incredible performers including Bono, Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan, Stevie Wonder, Sinead O'Connor, Eddi Reader, Moya Brennan, Jeff Buckley, Paul Brady, Dionne Warwick, Mary Black, John Lee Hooker and even Meryl Streep. Spotted by music icon Van Morrison, Brian was invited to tour as guest lead singer on Morrison's now legendary "Blues & Soul Revue," touring the world for six years. Throughout the relentless travelling with Morrison, Brian somehow managed to maintain a stream of chart-making albums. 'A Better Man' (1996) and 'Now That I Know What I Want' (1999), both went platinum at No.1 and earned him the awards of Irish Best Male Artist and Irish Best Male Album, as did the highly acclaimed 'Homebird' (2006) and cover album 'Interpretations' (2008). Brian was the first international artist to record the incredibly uplifting anthem "You Raise Me Up" with Secret Garden in 2001. His heart-wrenching live performance of this song at the funeral of Irish football legend George Best was released as a single and immediately jumped to the top 5 of the UK charts. Brian is a natural TV (The Voice-Ireland) and radio host (Clare FM) as well as lead performer on diverse international stages. He made his Broadway debut in Riverdance-On Broadway (2000) as featured vocalist performing over 300 shows during his nine months in New York, and represented Ireland at Eurovision 2006 in Athens. He also found time to write and publish two highly successful fiction novels and continues to receive many prestigious awards including the 2019 West Belfast Legend Award, the Ireland Meteor Lifetime Achievement Award for Music and an even rarer Honorary Doctorate Degree of Letters from the University of Ulster for his contribution to literature and arts. He recently released his own personal set list from his extraordinary career (so far) in a double CD "The Essential Collection." His first ever collection of his most beloved Christmas songs "Christmassy" was released in 2018. His latest EP, aptly titled "Recovery" is now available. He made his debut at Carnegie Hall in December, 2019 fulfilling a life-long dream. Brian recorded and co-wrote the song "Things Are Gonna Change" with Boy George (released April, 2020).