Bowdonbury 2023 Celebrates Festival Success

Bowdonbury Festival 2023 has been hailed a soaraway success with record numbers of revellers helping to raise thousands of pounds for good causes.

The hugely popular annual celebration returned to Bowdon Cricket, Hockey & Squash Club at Altrincham last weekend for a third successive year and with an amazing programme of acts and attractions headed by disco royalty Boney M featuring Maizie Williams.

There were record numbers on each day of the event which saw a total of 156 performers on the main stage over the festival weekend.

It also provided a platform for youth performers and local musicians to showcase their talents to the crowds who enjoyed two days of sunshine and fantastic live entertainment.

Boney M feat Maizie Williams took to the main stage for an unforgettable performance on Saturday, supported by X Factor winner, singer Steve Brookstein.

And the festival continued on Sunday with a special family-friendly day to celebrate 40 years of award-winning opticians Maskell + Josephson being in Altricham located at their Regent Road site.

#EyeFest supported the Altricham Vs Cancer appeal which fundraises for The Christie in Manchester, helping to boost the appeal over its £10,000 target.

Away from the brilliant music line-up on the main stage, festivalgoers enjoyed a host of attractions across the weekend including fantastic local food and drink pop-ups, traditional funfair stalls and rides, giant inflatables and charity displays.

The Bowdonbury Festival is organised by Max Eden with all profits going to support the Bowdon Cricket, Hockey and Squash Club.

This year’s event also supported a number of other local charities and causes including the Blood Bikes and Andy’s Man Club.

Bowdonbury Festival 2023 was sponsored by Benchmark Security Group with partners including Maskell + Josephson Opticians, McHale Solicitors and Happy Radio UK.

Max Eden said: “This was our third annual event, and we couldn’t have asked for a better weekend with record attendance numbers across both days. The sun shone and everyone loved the amazing live music, headlined by the legendary Boney M feat Maizie Williams, along with the wide range of family-friendly entertainment on site.

“I’m absolutely delighted that due to the generosity of both our sponsors and partners and our loyal festivalgoers, this year’s event has managed to support not just Bowdon Cricket, Hockey and Squash Club but also so many other great charities and causes too.”

More from www.bowdonbury.co.uk