Bonnie Tyler Joins The Brit Fest Line Up Set For July 2024

Cheshire’s brand new Summer 2024 music festival, The Brit Fest, has added another act to add to its lineup of British music acts over three days. Welsh music legend Bonnie Tyler will headline the Saturday evening lineup.

Bonnie Tyler, born Gaynor Hopkins, was brought up in Skewen, a small village near Swansea. She grew to become one of Wales’ best known performers, achieving chart success all over the world. She is recognised for her distinctive husky voice, and a long list of hit singles including Total Eclipse of the Heart, It’s a Heartache, Holding Out for a Hero, Lost in France, More Than a Lover, Bitterblue and If I Sing You a Love Song. In her 50-year career, Bonnie has performed for audiences in countries across the world, and she has enjoyed critical acclaim for her recent albums Rocks and Honey and Between The Earth and the Stars. Her latest album The Best Is Yet to Come – released in 2021 – is a contemporary approach to the sounds and styles of 80s pop rock.

Bonnie is currently working on new music, and she is preparing to release a brand new memoir about her life and career. Her 40 Years “Total Eclipse of the Heart” Tour started in the autumn and continues into 2024.

The Brit Fest Cheshire boasts an outstanding line-up of live music from artists hailing from the shores of Great Britain, taking place from Friday 5 to Sunday 7 July 2024 in the grounds of Ashley Hall & Showground in Altrincham. In addition to the impressive live music programme, the event will also showcase a real celebration of British culture, the arts, fashion, food and drink, and classic cars – making the festival stand-out as a unique event.

The day-by-day schedule of acts for the main stage were announced in the past two weeks, opening the festival on Friday 5th July are Scouting for Girls, Cast, The Feeling, Starsailor, Lottery Winners, Reef, Dodgy, Chris Helme and Mike Joyce. On Saturday 6th July, you can see Bonnie Tyler, Kim Wilde, Nik Kershaw, Deniece Pearson Voice Of Five Star, Real Thing, Paul Young, Sonia, T’Pau, Owen Paul and Hot Chocolate. Last but not least on the final day Sunday 7th July are Heather Small, Fleur East, Tunde Baiyewu from The Lighthouse Family, Toploader, The Bluetones, The Christians, The South, Cassidy Janson, Matt Ford’s Big Band and Neeve Zahra. Making this an unparalleled music line-up for a brand new festival.

Olivier nominated brothers Anthony and Edward Prophet are the organisers behind The Brit Fest.

They said: “We are absolutely delighted to announce yet another incredible act to the line-up and what an act it is, Welsh singing superstar Bonnie Tyler will headline the Saturday evening line-up, which is already an impressive day of music acts. The festival is truly making it’s mark as a key festival in the region for 2024 and we can’t wait to open the doors and for ticket holders to see the effort put in to make it a weekend to remember.

“Tom Bailey from The Thompson Twins will now perform at The Brit Fest 2025 due to the announcement of his summer US tour.”

In addition to a full programme of live music, the festival will boast an entire weekend of fun activities to keep the family entertained spanning the 100-acre site. Attractions include vintage fairground, white knuckle rides, free family cinema, woodcraft and whittling, food and drink festival, artisan market, garden party, festival village green, wellness in the wild with yoga, classic cars, as well as a chance to meet Team GB athletes and the Extreme Mountain Bike Show.

The Brit Fest is sponsored by Myerson and Partners are ABC+ Warranty, Delta Hotels and Camden Town Brewery.

Visit Click Here to sign up for the latest updates and show information.