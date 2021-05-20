Bloomsbury Festival Announces Summer Pop-up

Bloomsbury Festival welcomes the return of summer with an afternoon and evening of performance and activities in Bedford Square Gardens. This private garden will be open to all for an afternoon and evening of free events and entertainment in this beautiful outdoor space in the very centre of London.

The music programme contains jazz, folk and world musicians including Akimbo, performing a unique blend of jazz and popular music. The Place bring dance performances, and groups from the award winning Arunima Kumar Dance present the best of South Asian Dance.

Bloomsbury partners including the British Museum, UCL Astronomy Dept, Holborn Community Association, The Place, and RADA share craft activities, object handling, hands on environmental displays and storytelling. The Bureau of Silly Ideas will be mingling in the crowd with giant mobile flower pots and assisting the gardeners with the watering, and Kate Flatt Projects presents theatre for young children and families with Weather Machines.

Food and drink stalls and a bar will be available throughout the afternoon and evening.

Family friendly activities will be the focus until 5pm, before moving into an evening of music, dance and entertainment for the grown-ups.

Festival director Rosemary Richards said, "This will be a lovely afternoon of outdoor festival activities in a beautiful garden in the heart of Bloomsbury. We look forward to welcoming people of all ages."

A world class local festival Bloomsbury Festival is a distinctive creative programme made by the artists, academics and residents of London's premiere cultural quarter. This event launches the Bloomsbury Festival programme, presented in venues across the area 15-24 October 2021.

Learn more at https://bloomsburyfestival.org.uk/bloomsbury-festival-summer-pop-up/.