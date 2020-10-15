Blackeyed Theatre Announce The Return Of Their Touring Production Of JANE EYRE

The production will subsequently be available to stream on demand throughout the autumn.

Blackeyed Theatre have announced their acclaimed production of Jane Eyre, which was forced to close on 16 March 2020 as a result of COVID-19, returns to the stage for two public performances on Tuesday 3 and Wednesday 4 November 2020 at the Wilde Theatre in Bracknell. The production will subsequently be available to stream on demand throughout the autumn.

Seen by over 19,000 people in 40 towns and cities across the UK, Jane Eyre had thirteen weeks of performances left, including a month in China, when the closure of theatres left thousands of ticket-holders disappointed. But for just two nights, socially-distanced audiences will be able to enjoy the production described as'a triumph'(Susan Elkin, Sardines Magazine), and gives the actors their final curtain, which the pandemic denied them. For those unable to see the live show the performance will be filmed and available on demand throughout autumn.

Last month Blackeyed Theatre successfully live-streamed their production ofThe Strange Case of Dr Jekyll & Mr Hydeto audiences' homes all over the UK, whilst performing the show to a socially-distanced audience at the Wilde Theatre. The performance will be available on demand soon.

Artistic Director of Blackeyed Theatre and Director of Jane EyreAdrian McDougallsaid:

"Bringing Jane Eyre back to the stage at such a precarious time for the theatre industry is an important step for us. There's a real hunger among the cast and artistic team to get back to what we love doing, and among audiences for that shared live experience. We achieved it in September with Jekyll & Hyde and the feeling was extraordinary. It shows what can be achieved and the benefits to artists, audiences and venues. Investing in people by continuing to create in a sustainable way is more important now than it's ever been. As an industry we all share that responsibility, because without the individuals who create the work, we're nothing."

The performance of Jane Eyre featuresKelsey Short, Ben Warwick, Camilla Simson, Eleanor TomsandOliver Hamilton. Adapted for the stage from Charlotte Brontë's novel byNick Lane, the production features original music byGeorge Jennings. It is directed byAdrian McDougall, with musical direction byEllie Verkerk, movement direction by Sammy Fonfe, and fight and intimacy direction byEnric Ortuño.Lucy Fennell(Assistant Director),Victoria Spearing(Set Designer),Alan Valentine(Lighting Designer),Naomi Gibbs(Costume Designer) andBenjamin Smith(Technical Stage Manager) complete the artistic team.

Jane Eyreis produced by Blackeyed Theatre in association with South Hill Park Arts Centre.

