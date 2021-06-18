Black-E Chamber Theatre to Present BOW & ARROW, THE OUTLAWS OF SHERWOOD

Despite restrictions not being lifted by the government on June 14th, a Liverpool rep theatre company are still staging their first show in over sixteen months. The adult company City Theatre presents a brand new adult comedy show full of singing, dancing and acting.

To be staged next week at the Black-E Chamber Theatre in Liverpool city centre, Bow & Arrow The Outlaws of Sherwood is something for the grown ups and a little light relief during these tough times. Written by Barry Levy, with creative direction by Elle Smith, Bow & Arrow is a comedy performed by local talent who have been worked non stop for the last five weeks to bring a little laughter to the vibrant city of Liverpool and the company are excited to be showcasing their abilities in one the toughest genres in theatre...comedy.

Writer and Director Barry Levy stated that 'this will be the first run of this new comedy and if the audience enjoy the show and reactions are positive then we are looking to turn it into a touring show'. He added, 'due to the lockdowns we've actually got several other shows in the pipeline, so either way we've a busy few years ahead, however the main focus is to help rebuild the theatre community in Liverpool. But we are all excited about future opportunities that lie ahead'.

Bow & Arrow The Outlaws of Sherwood is being staged this Thursday and Friday to half capacity audiences, Thursday June 24th and Friday June 25th, 7.30pm start at The Black-E, Liverpool City Centre

Tickets available here.

**Strictly for adults only**