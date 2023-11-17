Birmingham Hippodrome Launches Teachers Theatre Network

Birmingham Hippodrome has launched a brand-new programme for teachers and educators in the West Midlands.

The Hippodrome is looking for teachers who are curious to broaden their horizons, expand their knowledge and keen to be advocates for the power of theatre for young people.

Teachers in the scheme will see live performances at the Hippodrome, experience Birmingham Hippodrome produced festivals as well as engage in talks, pre and post show events and networking opportunities, where they will be able to meet and connect with other educators, artists and creatives.

Those successful in the application process will receive two places: one place for the programme lead, and the other place for someone different to attend each event, to support the wider creative culture of their setting.

Educators are asked to bring an openness to engage in conversations and participate in events they may not normally attend, as well as an appetite to share their experiences and advocate for opportunities for young people to engage with theatre.

Zayle-Dawn Wilson, Head of Creative Partnerships at Birmingham Hippodrome said: “Schools are facing significant challenges in the current climate. In our last benchmarking survey, schools reported over 60% of teachers felt inexperienced in arts education, and over 50% unable to engage young people with the arts. Our vision is to support the education sector by inspiring teachers, to in turn support and inspire their young people.”

Birmingham Hippodrome currently works with 44 Primary, Secondary, Colleges and SEN schools across the region; bringing creativity into the curriculum and providing young people with the chance to experience and connect with theatre through the Hippodrome Education Network (HEN).

The Hippodrome was recently a finalist in the Excellence in Arts Education category at the UK Theatre Awards 2023 and supports the Theatre for Every Child campaign led by Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre, which calls on politicians to ensure every child attends the theatre at least once before they leave school.

Zaylie-Dawn adds: “Despite the widely recognised benefits of the arts, a 50% cut to school trips has meant children are being denied opportunities to engage in cultural activity. The launch of our Teachers Theatre Network alongside our current commitments will provide much needed support to local schools and teachers.

“The scheme opens today (Fri 17 Nov) and the application deadline is Friday 10 December. We look forward to welcoming teachers from across the region and cultivating new relationships when the scheme launches in January.”

Teachers in the West Midlands can find out more and apply to Birmingham Hippodrome's Teachers Theatre Network scheme by visiting www.birminghamhippodrome.com/TTN.

There is no cost associated for individuals or education settings participating in the programme.