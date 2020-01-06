Bird College Conservatoire For Dance And Musical Theatre Announces Cavin Cornwall As The College's New Patron

Bird College - Conservatoire for Dance and Musical Theatre today announces the appointment of Cavin Cornwall as a new patron, working alongside the President Stephen Mear and joining patrons Gary Avis, Christopher Biggins, Baroness Tessa Blackstone, Gavin Lee, Lara Pulver, John Reid, Liz Robertson and Dougie Squires OBE MVO, adding to the breadth of ambassadors within the arts.

Cavin Cornwall said today "2019 has turned out to be one of the most exciting, challenging and honourable years of my career, and my proudest moment came when Luis De Abreu, Joint Principal of The Bird College invited me to be a patron. It was an honour and a privilege to accept. I honestly believe I would not have reached my true potential without the disciplined and technical training I received throughout my years at Bird College. The Founder and Principal, Doreen Bird was an inspiration to all students who passed through the college and her legacy continues to this day. By accepting this post, it is my privilege to help inspire the wealth of young talent that the joint Principals Shirley Coen & Luis De Abreu and their team of staff continue to nurture at this outstanding international conservatoire."

Joint Principals Shirley Coen (CEO) and Luis De Abreu (Artistic Director) commented, "We are delighted that Cavin Cornwall has joined the College as a Patron. Cavin is an outstanding and award-winning stage and screen artist and is an inspirational role model for our students and graduates. He has worked continually since graduating from Bird College during the 80's. We are very privileged that he is lending his support to the college - we know how proud Doreen Bird would be of both his exceptional professional achievements and his appointment as a Patron. Cavin supports our commitment to ensuring that we recruit the most talented and diverse students and staff, continue to provide outstanding training, and that we do so with state-of-the-art facilities and we both look forward to working with him".

Cavin Cornwall's previous theatre credits include Jesus Christ Superstar (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Barbican Theatre, World Arena tour), Disney's Aladdin (Prince Edward Theatre); The Color Purple in Concert (Cadogan Hall), Sister Act (UK tour), Little Shop of Horrors (Birmingham Rep), The Harder They Come (North America tour), Porgy and Bess (Savoy Theatre), Chicago (Adelphi Theatre), Miss Saigon (Theatre Royal Drury Lane), Fosse the Musical, The Full Monty (Prince of Wales Theatre), Ragtime (International Festival of Musical Theatre, Cardiff). His television credits includes House of Rock, and The Look of Love. And for film, Han Solo A Smuggler's Trade, The Rise of Skywalker, Paddington 2, Les Misérables, Red Devil, and Sketch.

Bird College is a charity which was founded by Doreen Bird more than 70 years ago. It is one of the leading musical theatre colleges in London and offers conservatoire training to 600 full time students. The college has grown substantially over the last decade and works closely in partnership with the University of Greenwich and with Trinity College London, and through these partnerships ensures that students graduate with qualifications which give recognition to the quality of their education and training. Bird College ensures students are taught by the best possible teachers and that they have the opportunity to work with a range of external directors and choreographers, so they receive the most relevant, current and vibrant opportunities. The college has an outstanding national and international reputation with graduates who have a strong presence in West End Theatres, Broadway and beyond. Bird College has established itself as one of the most exciting colleges in the UK.





