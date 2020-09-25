Belinda Davids Announces UK Tour

The artist was originally scheduled to tour next month but due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions the tour has been postponed until October and November next year.

Fresh from her show-stopping performance in last night's Britain's Got Talent semi-final, Belinda Davids has announced her stage show and tribute to Whitney Houston, The Greatest Love of All, will tour nationally in 2021.



The artist was originally scheduled to tour next month but due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions the tour has been postponed until October and November next year, with additional venues now added to the run.



The postponement was a disappointment for Davids who was eager to debut her revamped production and perform for new fans who have supported her during her BGT journey this year, but she also accepts that it was a necessity under the current circumstances. "Safety is the most important thing, but we also couldn't put on a show the way we want to right now anyway. The energy of a full theatre, of sitting next to your best friend or your husband and sharing a special experience with them, that's an important part of the show too, so waiting a little bit longer is tough but it's the right decision and will be worth it," says Davids.



The vocalist stunned judges and virtual audience members with a mesmerizing performance of Houston's 'I Have Nothing' during BGT's fourth semi-final episode which aired on iTV on Saturday night. David Walliams described Davids' performance as "absolutely electric from start to finish" while Amanda Holden called it "utterly spellbinding."



Davids is awaiting the results of the audience vote to find out if she will go through to the grand final episode, expected to air on iTV in October.



Tickets for The Greatest Love of All are available now from venue box offices or further information can be found at www.thegreatestloveofallshow.com.



*The Greatest Love of All is not affiliated with the Estate of Whitney Houston.

