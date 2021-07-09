Belgrade Production Services Builds Set For DIRTY DANCING UK Tour in Coventry

The Belgrade Theatre has announced that Belgrade Production Services are building the set for the UK tour of Dirty Dancing this autumn.

From its workshops in Red Lane, Coventry, Belgrade Production Services manufactures and installs sets for all of the Belgrade Theatre's productions and for theatres around the country, including The National Theatre, Stafford Gatehouse and Newbury's Watermill Theatre. The team also builds sets for film, TV and other events. In addition to the construction of sets, the BPS workshop also houses a fully equipped wardrobe department and a scenic art department.

Having recently built sets for Belgrade productions including Crongton Knights, David Walliams' Billionaire Boy and Sting's The Last Ship, Belgrade Production Services are now constructing the set of the much-loved classic story of Dirty Dancing.

Due to be completed in mid-July, the set will tour across the UK and Ireland, opening in Blackpool for a four week season. The tour then travels to cities including Coventry, Dublin, Manchester, Edinburgh, and Bradford from late July - November 2021.

The classic story of Dirty Dancing follows Baby and Johnny, two fiercely independent young spirits from different worlds, who come together in what will be the most challenging and triumphant summer of their lives.

Karl Sydow, Producer of the Dirty Dancing UK Tour, said: "After the experience I had with BPS working on Sting's The Last Ship, I am delighted that the brand new Dirty Dancing set is being built by the excellent team at Belgrade Production Services, supporting both Coventry and one of the UK's leading theatres as we come out of the pandemic. We are all looking forward to being at the wonderful Belgrade Theatre later this year as part of the 2021 tour."

Belgrade Production Services General Manager, Richard Hope Jones said: "It's so exciting for the BPS team to be filling the workshop with a large set build again after such a long period. We're delighted to have a full complement of staff bringing life back into the building, and we couldn't be happier to be working on the set for the UK Tour of Dirty Dancing."

Dirty Dancing arrives at the Belgrade from Tues 2 - Sat 6 Nov. Book now to get the best seats at the best prices. Visit to book your tickets www.belgrade.co.uk.