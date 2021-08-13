Battersea Arts Centre Will Support Over 100 Freelance Artists To Create Cultural Projects For The Public

Battersea Arts Centre (BAC) announces today that it will support the commissioning and rollout of innovative and thrilling new cultural projects around the capital for families, young audiences, tourists and local residents to enjoy throughout the October half-term (Saturday 23 - Sunday 31 October 2021).

The three-week application process begins today. This includes making information available about the project, what freelancers should consider before they apply, and providing two opportunities for applicants to ask questions directly to the producers supporting the initiative. The deadline to submit applications is 10am on Monday 6 September 2021. For more details please visit: bac.org.uk/lets-do-london

This is an opportunity for more than 100 uniquely talented creative freelancers and aims to reflect the rich diversity of London and its distinctive cultural personality. London-based artists, working together or individually in disciplines across the creative industries, are invited to apply. The final projects aim to offer a wide range of cultural experiences from live music, circus, street arts, dance, spoken word, audio installations, children's theatre and more. The fun, engaging and inspiring installations will all be available in public spaces, to encourage people back into the city centre.



BAC will award a total of £190,000 to fund the cultural projects, on behalf of the Mayor of London's 'Let's Do London' campaign. BAC is working with the Greater London Authority (GLA) and Found in Music to award the grants; BAC will support the artists through the application process and Found in Music will place the work in suitable spaces across London's Central Activities Zone.



Tarek Iskander, Artistic Director and CEO of Battersea Arts Centre, says

"We are looking forward to supporting so many of London's incredible artists, in what has been such a challenging time for all of us but especially in the freelance community. With their unique perspectives and gift for storytelling they are best placed to help bring London's public spaces back to life, inspiring us to look again at the world around us and how we connect with each other."

Deputy Mayor for Culture and the Creative Industries, Justine Simons OBE said:

"I am thrilled that City Hall is working with Battersea Arts Centre as part of our Let's Do London campaign - the biggest domestic tourism drive the capital has ever seen - to support the commissioning of a host of innovative performance projects that will reflect the rich tapestry of London's diversity, and encourage audiences back into the city. The creative industries have suffered greatly over the past year and a half, so it's more important than ever that we fund London-based artists and creative freelancers to create inspiring, accessible work. I am looking forward to seeing the final projects in October."

BAC has a strong and proven track record for managing grants processes on behalf of funders and stakeholders. Most recently BAC dispersed £270,000 to 18 projects nationally as part of the Co-Creating Change Network, funded by Arts Council England (ACE) and Paul Hamlyn Foundation. Together with its consortium partners, BAC recently announced Horizon, an ambitious national flagship showcase of new performance at the Edinburgh Festival. With £500,000 funding from ACE for 2021's pilot year, the 16 projects from England-based creative freelancers will take part in digital performance opportunities, international networking and mentoring. horizonshowcase.uk