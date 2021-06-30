Battersea Arts Centre Announces Comedy Season 2021

Battersea Arts Centre today announces its season of comedy this September, continuing to welcome back audiences to the iconic London building, with every ticket offered as part of the new Pay What You Can pricing model.

Following last year's sold-out success, the programme kicks off in outdoor venue The Courtyard. Bursting with brand new material, the line-up includes some of the UK's most imaginative and celebrated voices from across the comedy world including Nabil Abdulrashid (The Guardian's Top 10 Comedy Shows 2020, ITV's Britain's Got Talent); Fern Brady (Power and Chaos and Sounds of Misfortune for the BBC); Ivo Graham (BBC's Have I Got News For You, Mock The Week); and Shaparak Khorsandi (BBC's QI, ITV's I'm A Celebrity..., Shappi Talk for BBC Radio 4).

Further highlights include new Work in Progress shows from: Elf Lyons, the theatrical clown and comic explores female sexuality as she Talks Dirty for an Hour; English Comedian of the Year, Brennan Reece (Live At The Apollo -BBC2, Roast Battle-Comedy Central); and three badass Funny Femmes (Charlie George, Alex Bertulis-Fernandes, Sharlin Jahan) in a uniquely hilarious triple bill about defying expectations.

The eclectic line-up continues with a new Work in Progress show featuring delusional novelist Christopher Bliss ("This is how character comedy should be done" Chortle), The Free Association delight and inspire each Friday with a selection of their hit improvised shows, and alternative sketch comedy is back with full force in 2021. New Work in Progress shows include Bagbeard from 2019 Edinburgh Comedy Award Nominees Crybabies (following their Fringe Festival breakout hit, the storytelling adventure Danger Brigade), and double act Shelf (over 1m views on BBC3, LADBible) overcome the odds to create a hybrid of musical comedy and slamming EDM in One Man Band.

Returning to Battersea Arts Centre with a new Work in Progress hour of solo material include: Jordan Brookes, winner of the prestigious 2019 Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Comedy Show; Sarah Keyworth (BBC Radio 4's The Now Show and creator-host of new series such as Are You a Boy or a Girl?); internet sensation Nigel Ng (BBC2's Mock The Week, ITV's The Jonathan Ross Comedy Club); Ed Night (picked to co-host BBC Radio 1's Ed and Lauren following sold-out Edinburgh Fringe Festival shows in 2018-19); and The Guilty Feminist podcast regular Alison Spittle.

Full line-up to be announced.