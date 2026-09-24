Barb Jungr Will Perform SOHO SONGS at Wilton's Music Hall
The production features pianist Michael Roulston and bassist Davide Mantovani, directed by Denise Silvey.
Cahoots Theatre Company will present Barb Jungr in Soho Songs, with Music by Mike Lindup and Lyrics by Barb Jungr, Accompanied by Michael Roulston and Davide Mantovani, and Directed by Denise Silvey.
Soho. A single word, a single square mile, that contained a world unto itself, sparkling and shady, glamorous and gritty, cultured and crude. Time and gentrification may have banished Soho's more notorious denizens into history, but for those who remember or who care to listen, phantoms still call out from its darkened alleys and posh storefronts.
Cabaret legend Barb Jungr heeded that call, joining forces with jazz great Mike Lindup of Level 42, to create Soho Songs, a dazzling new song cycle, beautifully composed by Lindup, with lyrics written and sung by Barb Jungr herself. It is the first time in many years, indeed since her celebrated Jungr and Parker days, that Barb has performed a show built entirely around her own words. Soho Songs gives new life to Soho's faded voices for two nights only, playing Wilton's Music Hall from Friday 23 to Saturday 24 October 2026.
Barb Jungr will be joined on stage for Soho Songs by two outstanding musicians: pianist Michael Roulston and bassist Davide Mantovani.
Michael Roulston is one of the country's most experienced and creative accompanists, a long-time collaborator with Fascinating Aïda since 2019, and a multi-award winner whose honours include a London Cabaret Award, The Stage Edinburgh Festival Award and an Argus Angel.
Davide Mantovani, who arrived in London from Italy in 1991, has built a formidable career across jazz, world and pop, performing and recording with artists including Lisa Stansfield, Baaba Maal and Jason Rebello, and his own album Choices was named Jazz Album of the Week by the Evening Standard.
Directed by Denise Silvey and designed by Steve Ullathorne, Soho Songs is a celebration of one of London's most storied neighbourhoods.
Soho Songs is a night of music for a neighbourhood that no longer exists, and for everyone who misses it.
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