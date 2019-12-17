Bailey Lock Will Join The Unicorn As Executive Dirctor And Joint Chief Executive

The Unicorn Theatre has announced the appointment of Bailey Lock as its new Executive Director and Joint Chief Executive. Bailey will take up the position in March '20, succeeding Anneliese Davidsen who is leaving the company after eight years to become Director of Two Temple Place.

Bailey is currently General Manager at The Donmar Warehouse, where she has been since November '14. Prior to that, she was Senior Producer at the Lyric Hammersmith, and Production Assistant at Sonia Friedman Productions, where she was a Stage One Bursary Recipient.

Bailey will continue to build on the Unicorn's success over the past decade, working alongside Artistic Director Justin Audibert. She will bring a wealth of expertise to developing new and existing partnerships across the sector, as well as expanding the theatre's hugely successful national and international collaborations and continuing to build the company's outstanding reputation for producing bold, inventive, and provocative new work.

Chair of the Unicorn's Board of Directors, John Langley, said "We would very much like to thank Anneliese for her exceptional stewardship of the Unicorn over the last eight very exciting years, working firstly with Purni Morell and then guiding Justin through his first 18 months. It has been a privilege to work with her and we would all like to wish her the very best in her forthcoming endeavours at Two Temple Place. We are delighted now to hand the Unicorn on to the shared stewardship of Bailey, working alongside Justin. Bailey won universal approval from the recruitment panel for her clear-sighted and precise focus, and she brings with her a wealth of knowledge and skills. She will be a huge asset to the theatre in the coming years."

Artistic Director and Joint Chief Executive Justin Audibert, said "I am enormously looking forward to leading the team with Bailey, whose wide-ranging theatre management and producing skills will take us forward to the next phase in the Unicorn's evolution. We have exciting future plans in the pipeline, and over the coming months I can't wait for the whole Unicorn team to make them real!"

Bailey Lock said "I'm a huge admirer of the Unicorn and its extraordinary work for children and young people on and off stage. I'm so excited to be joining Justin Audibert and the Unicorn team in delivering this incredibly exciting and important programme."





