BWW Previews: DIE, MOMMIE, DIE! at Upstairs At The Gatehouse

THE UK PREMIERE OF THE OFF-BROADWAY SMASH HIT PLAY TURN CULT MOVIE DIE, MOMMIE, DIE! IS HEADING TO LONDON FOLLOWING A SELL OUT 5 STAR RUN IN MANCHESTER.....GASP

Starring Dale Vicker as the iconic Angela Arden and Celebrity Big Brother Winner/ MMA fighter and actor Alex Reid as Tony Parker.

FORGET Bette Davis AND Joan Crawford IT'S TIME TO MEET ANGELA ARDEN!

It's the UK premiere that had Manchester audiences and critics laughing and gasping and now Angela and her dysfunctional showbiz family are heading to Upstairs at the Gatehouse, London.

Written by Tony Nominated legend Charles Busch, Die, Mommie, Die! takes us to 1960s Hollywood to meet faded and ageing star Angela Arden. Angela is trapped in a hateful marriage to film producer Sol Sussman, bored with her life, Angela finds herself a little plaything, the Hollywood wannabe Tony Parker, but secrets have a way of coming out.

Now, Angela needs Sol out of the way so comes up with a murderous plan; unfortunately for her, her family won't make things easy. Between her bratty daddy's-girl daughter, her sweet but strange son, and her alcoholic, love-struck maid, Angela has her work cut out for her, but this is a gal who will rise to any occasion......even murder!

Die, Mommie, Die! is a loving parody of the 'Hag Horror' movies of the 60s that usually featured ageing actresses like Bette Davis, Joan Crawford and Lana Turner in movies like Whatever Happened to Baby Jane, Dead Ringer, Hush Hush Sweet Charlotte to name but a few.

So get ready, because Mommie Dearest is ready for her close-up.....and she DEMANDS your attention.

Heading to Upstairs at the Gatehouse Theatre, London from July 16th - 20th 2019. Tickets on sale now via www.upstairsatthegatehouse.com for only £20, selling fast, book today.

The UK Premiere features Dale Vicker as Angela Arden, returning to his critically acclaimed role that earned him rave reviews when the UK premiere opened. He is joined by Celebrity Big Brother Winner/MMA fighter and Actor Alex Reid as the lothario Tony Parker, a man with a BIG secret. The show also features Anna Hickling (Porno Chic) as Edith, Benjamin Gray (Fake News) as Lance, Emma Morgan (Noir) with more casting to be announced.

The UK Premiere is directed by award winning writer/Director Craig Hepworth (Porno Chic, Last Dance, Fake News, Noir) and produced by Multi award winning Vertigo Theatre Productions.

Don't miss the most melodramatic, unusual comedy play to hit the London this year.

It's fabulous darlings.

Production Photography by Shay Rowan

Production Photography by Shay Rowan





