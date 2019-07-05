BUDDY - THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY Announces New Tour Cast; Coming To Belgrade Theatre Coventry in November

Smash hit rock & roll musical Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story has announced a new cast for its forthcoming 30th anniversary tour, heading to the Belgrade Theatre 7-9 November.

Tom Berkeley and AJ Jenks (who made his professional debut at the Belgrade) will alternate in the role of Buddy, supported by a multi-talented group of actor-instrumentalists, including Jordan Alexander, Miguel Angel, Joshua Barton, Harry Boyd, Joe Butcher, Cartier Fraser, Josh Haberfield, Rhiannon Hopkins, Sasha Latoya, Hannah Price and Ben Pryer.

Through its phenomenal run of productions and performances across five continents, Buddy has become known as the world's most successful rock 'n' roll musical. It tells the enduring tale of the musical icon's meteoric rise to fame, through to his final legendary performance at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, before his tragic and untimely death at the age of 22.

In just 18 months, the bespectacled young man from Lubbock, Texas, revolutionized the face of popular music, influencing everyone from Bob Dylan and The Beatles to Elton John and Bruce Springsteen. This compelling journey through Buddy's short yet spectacular career features over 20 of his greatest hits, including That'll Be The Day, Peggy Sue, Oh Boy and Rave On, alongside favourite numbers from his friends and contemporaries, like The Big Bopper's Chantilly Lace and Ritchie Valens' La Bamba.

Writer and Producer Alan Janes said: "We can't wait to get back on the road for this special 30th anniversary UK tour of Buddy, with a new cast of hugely talented actors and musicians, who will be aiming to give audiences an unforgettable night at the theatre."

Since opening at Theatre Royal Plymouth in August 1989, Buddy has enjoyed extraordinary success, having played a record-breaking 4,450 performances over 556 weeks on tour in the UK and Ireland, as well as 5,822 performances over 728 weeks in London's West End. To date, the show has been seen by over 22 million people, winning numerous awards along the way.

2019 sees Buddy joining a small - but lauded - number of iconic musicals including Les Miserables, Phantom of the Opera, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, Miss Saigon, Evita and Cats in reaching a remarkable three decades on stage.

Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story shows at the Belgrade Theatre 7-9 November. Tickets are available to book now by calling the box office on 024 7655 3055 or visiting www.belgrade.co.uk where prices are cheaper.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You