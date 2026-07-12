BROADWAY RHAPSODY To Be Hosted At Opera Holland Park
Anush Hovhannisyan and Sam Jewison headline the one-night concert with a 40-piece orchestra.
West London audiences are invited to step into the glamour of mid-century Manhattan without leaving the borough. On Sunday 26 July 2026 at 7:00 PM, the open-air canopy of Opera Holland Park will host Broadway Rhapsody, a one-night-only concert celebration of the definitive century of musical theatre.
Co-headlined by two of the UK's most versatile vocal powerhouses-internationally acclaimed British-Armenian soprano Anush Hovhannisyan (Royal Opera House, BBC Proms) and virtuosic Singer and Pianist Sam Jewison (Lincoln Center, Netflix's Agatha Christie's Seven Dials)-the evening will unite elite operatic precision with authentic jazz-age swagger.
Backed by a sweeping, 40-piece live orchestra, the production features reimagined, symphonic arrangements of timeless masterpieces from George Gershwin, Cole Porter, Leonard Bernstein, Richard Rodgers, and Jerome Kern.
Broadway Rhapsody bridges the gap between West End grandeur and the intimate elegance of Holland Park. Key performance highlights include: Orchestral Showstoppers: Richard Rodgers' The Carousel Waltz and the electrifying, sky-scraping jazz-age energy of George Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue. Golden Age Anthems: Definitive, spine-tingling renditions of 'I Could Have Danced All Night' (My Fair Lady), 'Luck Be a Lady' (Guys and Dolls), and 'People Will Say We're in Love' (Oklahoma!).
As a fixture of West London's summer cultural calendar, Opera Holland Park provides the ultimate open-air backdrop. This performance serves as a premium night out for local residents, cultural tastemakers, and families looking to experience world-class orchestral music right in Kensington and Chelsea.
The event takes place on Sunday 26 July 2026 at 7:00 PM at the Opera Holland Park, Ilchester Place, London. Ticket Prices: £50 - £150. Tickets can be purchased at the Opera Holland Park website.
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