BRING IT ON THE MUSICAL Announces UK and Ireland Tour
The tour will open at the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre on Wednesday 26 January 2022.
BRING IT ON THE MUSICAL will embark on a UK and Ireland Tour following a Christmas season at London's Southbank Centre. The tour will open at the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre on Wednesday 26 January 2022 before visiting Southampton, Edinburgh, Blackpool, Aberdeen, Manchester, Cheltenham, Nottingham, Birmingham, Dublin, Woking, Sheffield, Cardiff, Sunderland, Glasgow, Bradford and Milton Keynes.
The production will be led by West End and Love Island star Amber Davies as 'Campbell' and four-time Olympic medallist and Strictly Come Dancing winner, Louis Smith as 'Cameron'. Full casting to be announced soon.
BRING IT ON THE MUSICAL takes audiences on a high-flying, energy-fuelled journey which tackles friendship, jealousy, betrayal and forgiveness - wrapped up in explosive choreography and tricks.
Cheer-royalty and newly crowned Squad Captain, Campbell, should be embarking on her most cheertastic senior year at Truman High School. When she's forced to move to the neighbouring hard-knock Jackson High, Campbell fears her life is over. But an unlikely friendship catapults Campbell back into contention with a powerhouse squad and the fire to achieve the impossible.
Inspired by the 2000 film of the same name, BRING IT ON THE MUSICAL features an original score by the multi award winning creator of "Hamilton", Lin-Manuel Miranda and Pulitzer Prize winning Tom Kitt, composer of "Next To Normal". The book is written by the Tony Award winning writer of "Avenue Q", Jeff Whitty and the lyrics are by both Lin-Manuel Miranda and writer of the stage adaptation of "High Fidelity", Amanda Green.
BRING IT ON THE MUSICAL is directed by Guy Unsworth and choreographed by Fabian Aloise, with set design by Libby Watson, costume design by Susan Kulkarni, lighting design by Matt Daw, sound design by Ross Portway, music supervision by Mark Crossland and musical direction from Sarah Burrell. They will be joined by Danny MacDonald as acrobatic director and Aundrea Fudge as dialect coach.
BRING IT ON THE MUSICAL is produced by Selladoor Worldwide, has a libretto by Jeff Whitty, a score by Tom Kitt and Lin-Manuel Miranda lyrics by Amanda Green and Lin-Manuel Miranda. BRING IT ON THE MUSICAL is inspired by the motion picture Bring It On written by Jessica Bendinger. Performed by arrangement with Music Theatre International (Europe) Limited.
Tour Dates:
Friday 26 November 2021 - Saturday 4 December 2021
New Theatre, Peterborough
Www.newtheatre-peterborough.com
Tickets On Sale Now
Wednesday 8 December 2021 - Saturday 22 January 2022
Queen Elizabeth Hall
Southbank Centre
Belvedere Road
London Se1 8xx
Www.southbankcentre.co.uk/venues/queen-elizabeth-hall
Tickets On Sale Now
Wednesday 26 January - Saturday 29 January 2022
Wolverhampton Grand Theatre
Tuesday 1 February - Saturday 5 February 2022
Mayflower Theatre, Southampton
Tuesday 15 February - Saturday 19 February 2022
Festival Theatre, Edinburgh
Tuesday 22 February - Saturday 26 February 2022
Blackpool Grand Theatre
Tuesday 5 April - Saturday 9 April 2022
His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen
Www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/his-majestys-theatre
Tuesday 12 April - Saturday 16 April 2022
Opera House, Manchester
Www.atgtickets.com/venues/opera-house-manchester
Tuesday 19 April - Saturday 23 April 2022
Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham
Tuesday 3 May - Saturday 7 May 2022
Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Tuesday 10 May - Saturday 14 May 2022
The Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham
Www.atgtickets.com/venues/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham
Tuesday 24 May - Saturday 28 May 2022
Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin
Tuesday 31 May - Saturday 4 June 2022
New Victoria Theatre, Woking
Www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre
Tuesday 7 June - Saturday 11 June 2022
Sheffield Lyceum
Tuesday 14 June - Saturday 18 June 2022
Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff
Tuesday 21 June - Saturday 25 June 2022
Sunderland Empire
Www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire
Tuesday 28 June - Saturday 2 July 2022
King's Theatre, Glasgow
Www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow
Tuesday 5 July - Saturday 9 July 2022
The Alhambra Theatre, Bradford
Tuesday 26 July - Saturday 30 July 2022
Milton Keynes Theatre