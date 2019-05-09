BLACK IS THE COLOR OF MY VOICE Comes to The Vaults

Following sell-out seasons in Shanghai, New York, Edinburgh and at London's Trafalgar Studios, Wilton's Music Hall and Crazy Coqs, the Fringe First award winner Apphia Campbell brings her acclaimed play with music to The Vaults Theatre for three weeks only with a press night on Friday, 28 June at 7.45pm.

Inspired by the life of Nina Simone, Black is The Color Of My Voice follows a successful jazz singer and civil rights activist seeking redemption after the untimely death of her father. She reflects on the journey that took her from a young piano prodigy destined for a life in the service of the church, to a renowned jazz vocalist at the forefront of the Civil Rights Movement.



Apphia Campbell is originally from Florida and after graduating from college, she moved to New York where she performed Off-Broadway. In 2009, Apphia moved to Shanghai, China where she sang blues, jazz and pop in various venues and eventually formed Play The Spotlight Theatre Company, a theatre company that focuses on new works and musical pieces. In 2013 she wrote Black Is The Color Of My Voice and opened in Shanghai to rave reviews before performing at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2014 where it sold out and has been touring the UK. In 2017, her new show with Meredith Yarbrough, Woke, was presented as part of the Made In Scotland Showcase, won a Scotsman Fringe First, a Highly Commended award from Amnesty International, and was shortlisted for The Filipa Bragan a Award and Scottish Art Club Theatre Award, returning for a sell-out second Edinburgh Fringe season and UK tour in 2018. Recent credits include The Last Bordello (Virtue/ David Leddy), Woke (Ambrosia/Assata Shakur, Caitlin Skinner), The Color Purple (Celie, James Harkness), and No Exit (Inez, Michael Beets).



James Seabright is an Olivier Award winning theatre producer whose current shows include Adam Kay's This Is Going To Hurt, Potted Potter, The Crown Dual, The Falcon's Malteser and Trainspotting Live.

Tickets: 20 - 35 / Box Office 0844 815 7141 / Book online at www.kxtickets.com





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You