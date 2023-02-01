Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BIRDS AND BEES Comes to the Stephen Joseph Theatre Next Month

Performances run 2 and 3 March.

Feb. 01, 2023  
BIRDS AND BEES Comes to the Stephen Joseph Theatre Next Month

A searing exploration into sex positivity, online safety and intersectionality comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

Birds and Bees is an enthralling play by renowned writer Charlie Josephine (I, Joan; Shakespeare's Globe), which reached over 500 schools across the UK with online performances in 2020.

Uncovering the failings of the sex education system in schools, this dynamic and poignant production has been developed by Theatre Centre in collaboration with Sheffield Theatres.

One click and it's gone too far, far too fast. As explicit photos of the school's 'it' couple go viral, real-life consequences of online life start to spread - and so do everyone's opinions. Leilah can't help but feel her Instagram is more of a burden than 'living her best life'. Billy is queer and proud but feels unseen by the education system; they've had enough of feeling invisible. Aarron is still in the early stages of learning how to be a man online and it's starting to become toxic. And Maisy, well Maisy's not that into sex, thank you very much. Birds and Bees follows the narrative of four school peers as they recognise their differences and engage their own unique power and potential to spark change.

Celebrating 70 years of schools touring, Theatre Centre is a National Theatre Company that generates daring and reverent work to amplify the voices of young people. Acting as a connector and enabler for local communities, Theatre Centre fosters creativity and aims to incite positive change by commissioning trailblazing new writers and taking their enthralling new works into schools and theatres across the UK. Prioritising access, Theatre Centre works with young people in areas that are excluded and where there is little provision, eliminating economic barriers and uniting artists and young people across the arts.

Director Rob Watt says: "We are super excited to be working with Sheffield Theatres to make Birds and Bees; a show that has been created with young people across the UK. With a magical combination of Charlie Josephine's rhythmical words, a top-notch creative team and four awesome actors we are thrilled to share this stunning show with schools and theatres across the nation. The core of this show digs into how young people have complicated conversations. Conversations around gender, identity, sexuality, power and consent. It asks the question 'If we can learn to have complex conversations, then how would the world change for the better?'

This punchy production for young people combines fiery spoken word and an electric soundtrack."

Birds and Bees can be seen at the SJT at 7.30pm on Thursday 2 March and at 1.30pm and 7.30pm on Friday 3 March. Tickets, priced from £10, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com




Tobacco Factory Theatres Break Down Borders With New International Production Of THE WALL Photo
Tobacco Factory Theatres Break Down Borders With New International Production Of THE WALL
Bristol's Tobacco Factory Theatres have joined forces with Madrid's Fundación Teatro de La Abadia to produce a new theatre experience that brings together performers from all over the world.
Geoff Norcott Brings New UK Tour to Worthing in March Photo
Geoff Norcott Brings New UK Tour to Worthing in March
For his sixth UK tour, Geoff Norcott will be trying to make sense of the current cultural and political scene with his playfully provocative brand of humour. Whether it's the dire blandness of the two main parties or the shamelessly shoe-horned right-on messages in adverts and films, Geoff will continue to delve into areas much of comedy leaves well alone.
Boyzone And Westlife Stars Team Up For Night Of Hits At Parr Hall Photo
Boyzone And Westlife Stars Team Up For Night Of Hits At Parr Hall
Boyzone's Keith Duffy and Westlife's Brian McFadden are once again teaming up for an evening of chart-topping hits and 90s and 00s nostalgia.
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO
All new  rehearsal photos have been released for Ian Hallard’s new play, The Way Old Friends Do, which will be touring the UK from March with a season at London’s Park Theatre.

More Hot Stories For You


Gary Davies Takes His Saturday Night Radio Show On Tour With Mastermixes, Dancers, and Surprise Special GuestsGary Davies Takes His Saturday Night Radio Show On Tour With Mastermixes, Dancers, and Surprise Special Guests
February 1, 2023

Legendary DJ Gary Davies will bring the UK's biggest 80s radio show - BBC Radio 2's Sounds of the 80s - on tour for a series of unique live performances. It's the show that listeners enjoy every Saturday night, but live on stage.
BY THE WATERS OF LIVERPOOL Will Embark on UK TourBY THE WATERS OF LIVERPOOL Will Embark on UK Tour
February 1, 2023

A brand new stage production documenting the early life of best-selling author Helen Forrester is going back on the road during Autumn 2023 after its inaugural tour came to a standstill at the start of the Covid pandemic. 
BIRDS AND BEES Comes to the Stephen Joseph Theatre Next MonthBIRDS AND BEES Comes to the Stephen Joseph Theatre Next Month
February 1, 2023

A searing exploration into sex positivity, online safety and intersectionality comes to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month. Birds and Bees is an enthralling play by renowned writer Charlie Josephine (I, Joan; Shakespeare’s Globe), which reached over 500 schools across the UK with online performances in 2020.
New Open-Air Theatre Will Open on a Lavender Farm in SurreyNew Open-Air Theatre Will Open on a Lavender Farm in Surrey
February 1, 2023

Just a stone's throw from London and set amidst rolling lavender fields, the Lavender Theatre will open for its inaugural summer season this July in Epsom.
Tobacco Factory Theatres Break Down Borders With New International Production Of THE WALLTobacco Factory Theatres Break Down Borders With New International Production Of THE WALL
January 31, 2023

Bristol's Tobacco Factory Theatres have joined forces with Madrid's Fundación Teatro de La Abadia to produce a new theatre experience that brings together performers from all over the world.
share