BEATS FOR BEDS Launches - The Festival Aiming To Raise Money For Homeless Across The Globe

In the UK alone, there are an estimated 280,000 people without a home with the run up to Christmas being one of the hardest times of year for those affected. This is where BEATS FOR BEDS aims to help. The team have curated a non-stop global stream and ticketed club events with the aim of raising as much money as possible to help those in need around Christmas. Having partnered with Shelter in the UK, BEATS FOR BEDS aims to raise money from the three UK club shows in London, Leeds and Manchester.

As this is a global event, BEATS FOR BEDS have enlisted the help of fellow charity lovers in Scotland, Australia, Canada, USA and Amsterdam who will raise further funds with ticketed events for the equivalent charities in their countries. The whole thing will be streamed from start to finish and span all time zones for three consecutive days with everyone involved in the project working for free. Some of the DJs coined to play include Friendly Fires as a rare DJ set, Man Power, PBR Streetgang, Mr Scuff, Justin Robertson & Dombrance making his much anticipated UK debut. More information HERE. Donation HERE. Images HERE. Stream link HERE.

The three UK based events will take place across Manchester's The Carlton Club on Friday 17th, London's Werkhaus on Saturday 18th Dec, and Leeds' Belgrave Music Hall on Sunday 18th. The line up's are equally impressive with Man Power & PBR Streetgang heading up Leed's event along with ACR Soundsystem & Clandestino. Friendly Fires (DJ) Dombrance & Justin Robertson leading London's event and the Legend that is Mr Scruff doing the very first B2B with Ruff Dug special for this event "ScruffDug" taking over Manchester's event along with a killer lineup of local talent at each event.

Edward Tomlinson, founder of BEATS FOR BEDS says "As a society we should make sure we look after the most unfortunate. It's wrong to have billionaires blasting into space for kicks yet there are an estimated 150 million people without a home globally. Beats for Beds wants to help raise awareness and much needed funds for homeless charities around the world. Please help us by buying a ticket to one of the events local to you- We have some incredible DJ's all committed to to cause and are gifting there time for FREE - Entry price is effectively a donation to charity not a ticket cost, so if your only heading out to party once this december - make it beats for beds - Helping the homeless while having fun!"

For those that can't attend in person, the whole GLOBAL event will be streaming LIVE via Mixcloud HERE in a continuous stream from midday Friday 17th to midnight Sunday 19th where people can watch, listen, dance in living rooms and donate via HERE

Australia will be headlined by Stockholm Syndrome in Melbourne and raising funds for Launch Housing. The event itself will be in Melbourne's iconic club Revolver. Canada will be headlined by Robert E Livingood in British Columbia and raising funds for Ankors with more international tie ins coming soon!

This is the second event of its type from BEATS FOR BEDS, the young charity aims to raise as much money for Shelter UK as possible in the lead up to Christmas to help keep people warm and off the streets. Help us be part of this to make Christmas better for those that need it.