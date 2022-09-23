Award Winning ABBA Revival Show Comes To Coventry

Ready to dance, jive and have the time of your life? If the answer is yes, hold onto your platforms as a huge ABBA Reunion show hits Coventry.

The award-winning tribute band, Revival perform to sell out theatres full of Dancing Queen(s) across the world and they are coming to the Rialto on the 21st October.

Revival has recently been voted as the UK's official number 1 ABBA tribute act by the Agent's Association of Great Britain. Revival's renowned ABBA stage show has proved a hit time and time again in the UK and the world over, wowing audiences from Europe to the Middle East and just recently the band has been invited to perform a 5 day tour in ABBA's homeland of Sweden.

The show includes faithful choreography, spectacular and authentic costumes, stunning production and most importantly, excellent musicianship.

A spokesperson from Rialto Plaza said, "Let ABBA Revival take you on a musical journey back to those heady pop-tastic disco days when ABBA ruled the dance floor!" This will be a night of non-stop rockin' ABBA Everything! Hit after hit including: 'Waterloo', 'Thank You for the Music', 'Super Trouper', 'Honey Honey', 'Dancing Queen', 'Money Money Money', 'SOS!', 'Dancing Queen', 'Mamma Mia', and many more!"

Tickets can be purchased from www.rialtoplaza.com or by calling the Box Office on 02476 601000.