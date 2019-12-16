Author William Hanson Will Tour With New Show 'Teacups And Tiaras: A History Of Etiquette (For The Socially Less Fortunate)'

In a world full of general ghastliness, trusted authority on matters of etiquette, William Hanson announced today that he is embarking on an entertaining solo mission to gentrify the nation, with tickets on sale now at www.williamhanson.co.uk/tour.

As well as enlightening us with the history of customs, tastes and manners, William will invite carefully selected members of the audience to the stage to demonstrate the dos and don'ts of polite behaviour. If someone you know is more Crystal Palace than Buckingham Palace, more immoral than Balmoral, then bring them along for a great night out - and to discover why we (and they) need good manners and civility more than ever.

William is the best-selling author of The Bluffer's Guide to Etiquette and The Bluffer's Guide to Entertaining which explores etiquette and decorum at all stages of our lives. He has worked with VIP households, coached diplomats, businesspeople, schools and colleges and advised multi-national brands in countries as varied as China, India, Monaco and Russia. He is a columnist for MailOnline where advises readers on the etiquette of modern society, from how to correctly write your emails to avoiding disastrous dinner dates.

William is a popular guest on radio and television including BBC Radio 2's Steve Wright in the Afternoon, BBC Breakfast, CNN, Sky News and ITV1's This Morning. He was the resident expert on the hit daytime show ITV1's Let's Do Lunch with Gino & Mel. He is frequently quoted in publications such as Vanity Fair, The Times, The Sun and the Daily Telegraph.

Since 2018 he has co-hosted the hit podcast Help, I Sexted My Boss, answering listeners' intriguing and unusual dilemmas about everyday life.

The show contains mild adult humour. Run time is 2 hours (including interval)

Tour Dates

2nd March 2020 Exeter: The Northcott Theatre

www.exeternorthcott.co.uk / 01392 726363

4th March 2020 Winchester: The Theatre Royal

www.theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk / 01962 840 440

5th March 2020 Dorking, Surrey: The Dorking Halls

www.dorkinghalls.co.uk / 01306 881717

6th March 2020 Bridgewater: The McMillan Theatre

www.mcmillantheatre.com / 01278 556677

19th March 2020 Rendcomb: The Griffin Theatre

www.rendcombevents.co.uk / 01285 831213

8th April 2020 Bristol: 1532

www.1532bristol.co.uk / 0117 259 1532

14th April 2020 Shrewsbury: The Theatre Severn

www.theatresevern.co.uk / 01743281281

15th April 2020 London: The Richmond Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/venues/richmond-theatre / 0844 871 7651

17th April 2020 Stratford-Upon-Avon: The Playhouse Theatre

www.stratfordplay.co.uk / 01789 333990

21st April 2020 Northampton: The Royal and Derngate Theatre

www.royalandderngate.co.uk / 01604 624811

22nd April 2020 Basingstoke: The Haymarket Theatre

www.anvilarts.org.uk / 01256 844244





