Author Gill Sims Announces UK Tour of TITS, GITS AND LITTLE SHITS

Gill Sims, Sunday Times best-selling author and creator of the hugely successful parenting blog Peter and Jane, is embarking on a tour of the UK with a brand new show Tits, Gits and Little Shits: An Evening with Gill Sims. Kicking off in Glasgow on 31st March and concluding in Nottingham on 2nd June, tickets are on sale now and available from www.gillsims.com.

Join Gill for a night of entertainment as she and Jo Middleton, author of Playgroups and Prosecco and creator of Slummy Single Mummy, take a hilarious look together at the changing face of motherhood, from toddlers to teenagers, relationships, the highs and lows of the school gate, unexpected bodily fluids and much more! There will be readings from Gill's critically acclaimed books and audiences can rest assured that the evening will be the perfect opportunity to remind yourself you are not alone in those FML moments - and maybe even have the chance to share some anecdotes of your own.

Gill's first book Why Mummy Drinks was the bestselling hardback fiction debut of 2017, spending over six months in the top ten of the Sunday Times bestsellers chart and was shortlisted for Debut Novel of the Year at the British Book Awards. The four Why Mummy titles have sold nearly a million copies across all formats to date and are published in eighteen territories worldwide. Her highly anticipated new novel, The Saturday Night Sauvignon Sisterhood, will be published on 12th May 2022.

Gill lives in Scotland with her husband, two children and two Border terriers, because apparently one terrier didn't cause her enough trouble. Gill's interests include drinking wine, wasting time on social media, trying and failing to recapture her lost youth and looking for one of the dogs when he decides to go on of his regular jaunts, whilst trying to stop the other one eating unspeakable things.

Date: Venue:

Thursday 31st March Glasgow, The Stand

Saturday 2nd April Edinburgh, Queen's Hall

Sunday 3rd April Newcastle, The Stand

Wednesday 6th April Maidenhead Norden Farm Arts Centre

Friday 8th April Northallerton Forum

Saturday 9thApril Barnard Castle, The Witham

Thursday 14th April Solihull, The Core

Sunday 17th April Cambridge Junction

Monday 18th April Leeds City Varieties

Friday 22nd April Tunbridge Wells Trinity Theatre

Saturday 23rd April Barnsley Civic

Thursday 28th April Sheffield Memorial Hall

Friday 29th April Hexham Queens Hall

Tuesday 3rd May Swindon Wyvern

Wednesday 4th May Brighton Komedia

Thursday 5th May Eastleigh, The Berry

Saturday 7th May Salford Lowry

Monday 9th May Bath Komedia

Tuesday 10th May Cardiff Glee

Wednesday 11th May Exeter Corn Exchange

Thursday 12th May Yeovil Octagon

Friday 13th May Bridport Electric Palace

Sunday 15th May Norwich Playhouse

Saturday 21st May Worcester Huntingdon Hall

Wednesday 25th May Basingstoke Haymarket Theatre

Friday 27th May Leicester, The Y

Saturday 28th May Winchester Theatre Royal

Tuesday 31st May Lancaster Grand

Thursday 2nd June Nottingham Playhouse