Arts Sector Leader David Brownlee Launches Data Culture Change To Provide Support For Cultural Organisations

Former UK Theatre Executive Director David Brownlee has today launched Data Culture Change, a data-driven consultancy for organisational excellence. It aims to help create a thriving cultural sector that is demonstratively reflective and inclusive by maximising organisations' effective use of data to change or improve their business models.

Data Culture Change's planned products and services include catchment analysis, data-led reviews, big data analysis, bespoke consulting, sales review and training, product development and benchmarking. The company, which began operating in May, is already actively working with over a dozen cultural organisations around the UK on a variety of data-led projects. These range from major sectoral reviews to hands-on planning and training to support the smarter use of data within individual organisations.

Brownlee explained the rationale behind the new venture: 'In recent years I've seen first-hand how the effective use of data can transform the financial resilience of cultural organisations. At Data Culture Change we want to work with current and emerging leaders who understand that there is still much more to be done to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to enjoy and create arts and culture. Most cultural organisations are still not reflective of the communities they serve. We believe that the effective use of data will be essential if the sector is ever to become truly and demonstratively representative and inclusive.'

Joining Brownlee in Data Culture Change's mission are a specialised team of Associates. These include Thanh Sinden, an expert in organisational dynamics and partnership development for equality, diversity and inclusion; and Charlotte Wilson, a highly experienced researcher with a history of working across and beyond the cultural sector. Planning is well advanced for an inaugural Leaders for Culture Change programme in 2023 that is being designed with international coach and strategist Anita Hansen, and artist, producer, entrepreneur and activist Nyasha Daley.

Brownlee commented: 'Partnership and continuous learning are core values for the new venture. I'm delighted to be working with and learning from such incredibly talented and diverse professionals who share a commitment to supporting meaningful change. As well as understanding the scale of the challenge for the sector, they appreciate the daily pressures that make delivering change hard. We'd love to hear from and work with any organisation that shares our vision of a thriving and equitable cultural sector.'

Individuals are invited to sign up for Data Culture Change's free monthly newsletter at www.dataculturechange.com.

Join the conversation:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dataculturechange/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data-culture-change/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DataCultureCha1

David's previous leadership roles include Chief Executive of Audiences UK, Executive Director of UK Theatre, Founding Director of the Family Arts Campaign and Managing Director of Purple Seven. His early career was in arts marketing and fundraising before moving into Local Government as Head of Arts & Entertainment for the London Borough of Lewisham and then on to Arts Council England where he held one Regional and two National Director roles.

In a voluntary capacity, he has served as Vice Chair of Audiences London and as a Board Member of the National Campaign for the Arts and Nottingham Playhouse.

He is a frequent contributor to industry journal The Stage and a visiting lecturer at the Rome Business School.