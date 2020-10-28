Arts Charity Offers Free Studio Space To Warrington Artists

Arts practitioners from within 15 miles of Warrington can apply now.

A Warrington arts charity is set to launch a fantastic new opportunity in support of the creative community.

Pyramid Arts Centre is introducing an exciting scheme offering free studio space to local artists.

Open to practitioners of all genres within a 15-mile radius of Warrington, this generous initiative hopes to help artists who may be struggling in the current climate.

Leah Biddle, Cultural Manager of Culture Warrington, said: "We understand the challenges artists are facing at the moment and as a small gesture, Culture Warrington is offering free hire of Our Studios at Pyramid Arts Centre to enable people to create, rehearse, test, and collaborate.

"As a charity, supporting and nurturing local talent is a key part of what we do and we'd like to say a huge thank you to people who have donated during this difficult time to enable us to keep providing these vital opportunities.

"As we enter our eighth month without live events, which brings in a significant part of our income, we ask people to continue with their generous support so we can help bring even more wonderful opportunities like this to Warrington's creative community."

The Pyramid studios will be available on a short-term basis (maximum two weeks) and can be used on a non-commercial basis for an artist's individual practice, such as: creating new work, rehearsals, script reading, individual technique/ training, and testing Covid-safe teaching practices.

All must adhere to our Covid-19 regulations and practices and thorough deep cleans will be carried out regularly between sessions.

Leah said: "This is such an exciting opportunity for us to engage further with our cultural community, to fill our building with such diverse art, and to really highlight our role in helping artists to develop their craft.

"There is so much creative talent here in Warrington and we can't wait to see what ideas our artists are looking to create."

Arts practitioners from within 15 miles of Warrington can apply now by emailing Leah Biddle on info@warringtonartsfestival.co.uk with 'Artists use of Pyramid' in the subject box.

