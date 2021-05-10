Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Artist Management Company RBM Announces New Touring Show

On The Road Comedy Club will showcase a range of exciting comedic talent, some new to the scene such as 2020's Funny Women Stage Award Runner-Up Eryn Tett.

May. 10, 2021  

Artist management company RBM has announced a brand-new show that will tour England's regional art centres this summer. (Back) On The Road Comedy Club is a brand new show which will see a host of rotating comedians travelling around the country getting the nation laughing again in real life. No Zoom link required!

As theatres re-open their doors again, safety measures will be in place for a safe and socially distant season, and in fact the first date on Friday 21st May at The Itchen Valley Country Park in Eastleigh will be hosted outdoors.

On The Road Comedy Club will showcase a range of exciting comedic talent, some new to the scene such as 2020's Funny Women Stage Award Runner-Up Eryn Tett, Toussaint Douglass who recently featured on BBC2's stand-up show, Funny Festival, and well as some TV favourites such as Mock The Week's Mark Simmons, Tez Ilyaz (Live at The Apollo & The Last Leg), Thanyia Moore as seen on Comedy Central Drunk History and the nations favourite Hal Cruttenden.

A spokesperson from RBM says - "After the national hiatus (we promise not to mention Lockdown. Oops.) on getting your hair cut to seeing your mates, we are beside ourselves to be getting going again with live shows and what better way than with a whole load of comedians getting back on the road to theatres that need our support in surviving and thriving for the future." www.rbmcomedy.com


