Arena Theatre, University Of Wolverhampton, Announces Dave Pitt As Third Associate Artist

Black Country born and bred, Dave Pitt is an award-winning playwright, performance poet and storyteller. He has performed poetry around the country both solo and as part of the group "Poets, Prattlers and Pandemonialists", whilst his plays have been performed as far afield as Seattle in the United States. Dave still lives, and works, in the local area.

Dave's work with the Arena Theatre began in 2014, becoming an ever-present contributor and supporter of the venue's Arena Collaborative Theatremakers nights before participating as a writer in the 14/48 Wolverhampton speed theatre festival the following year. In 2016, the Arena Theatre brought to life Dave's script Bert as an original venue production in its main auditorium, followed by There is None Who Does Good one year later.

Alongside his support for Arena Collaborative Theatremakers, Dave is a co-MC for the venue's Poets and Storytellers Asssemble (PASTA) evenings which provide a platform for local poets and storytellers to perform their work and receive feedback. He also developed the Stories From The Smoke Room event and is a co-MC for the Wolverhampton Literature Festival's Poetry Slams, which take place at the Arena Theatre annually.

The Arena appoints Associate Artists based on an extensive track record of work at the venue, complemented by a desire to influence the output and creative ambition of the theatre. The roles are unpaid, but cement long-term relationships with companies and artists who have invested huge amounts of time and creative endeavour into the Arena Theatre.

Neil Reading, Artistic Director, said:

"We are delighted to be welcoming Dave to our growing roster of Associate Artists. Dave's work has been at the heart of the Arena's development over the past 7 years and we look forward to working with Dave to find more authentic voices from our community, specifically those from working class backgrounds. Dave is a beacon of what can be achieved through determination and hard work and we welcome him on board in hope and expectation of the positive impact he will have on our work and the work of writers in the local communities."

Dave Pitt, Associate Artist, said:

"I am honoured to be given this appointment and to further solidify my relationship with The Arena. I have always supported their efforts to develop talent and constantly been impressed with their open door policy for creatives. As well as developing my own works I look forward to also assisting The Arena to nurture new and as yet undiscovered talent."

Photo Credit: Nicole Lovell