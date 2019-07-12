Applications Now Open For September Intake At Hope Aria Academy In Manchester

Applications are now open for the Autumn/Winter intake of theatre students at Hope Aria Academy in Manchester - following a hugely successful inaugural 12-week programme.

Hope Aria Academy is a new and exciting part-time drama course situated in the city of Manchester, which focuses on acting, singing and dancing.

Students can either take classes in all three disciplines or choose single modules in one specific area.

Hope Aria Academy was founded by Katy Lipson, Joseph Houston and William Whelton and came from the need for more opportunities for Northern based performers to specialise in Musical Theatre.

All three founders have backgrounds in Musical Theatre training and are currently full time producers and theatre owners, actively working in the industry - in Manchester they are well known for their ground-breaking and critically-acclaimed productions at Hope Mill Theatre.

The course is tailored for individuals who have either already trained professionally and are looking for a fresh approach to training within a smaller more focused atmosphere, individuals who are not yet ready to make the leap to full time drama training and require further tuition, and mature students who have experience in musical theatre and want to

re-skill to return to the industry.

Students will also be introduced to the wider creative industry with regular guest teachers in all three disciplines of acting, singing and dance.

The first course concludes soon and applications are now being taken for the second course, which launches in September.

There will be one full scholarship place available, funded by Hope Aria Academy, with auditions for this taking place in August, date TBC.

In addition to the 12-week programme, Hope Aria Academy will also hold a number of industry-style professional workshops, open to non-academy students.

These will include a workshop from casting director Jane Deitch (Thursday 3rd October) and a producer workshop with Will Whelton, Joseph Houston and Katy Lipson (Sunday 17th November) - who in 2018 and 2019 were ranked in the UK's Top 100 Most Influential People in Theatre by The Stage.

Will, Joe and Katy said: "It has always been a passion of ours to nurture and develop home grown talent. Hope Aria Academy was established to fill a much-needed gap in the North West for Musical Theatre training and we were overwhelmed with the response to our first part time course that launched in April this year. And we are delighted to announce our second course that will run this autumn.

"Students will have the opportunity to work on the three disciplines of Acting, Singing and Dance in a safe, supportive and professional environment. With guest teachers active in the Musical Theatre industry imparting wisdom and inspiring our students."

Stage and screen actress Hayley Tamaddon is patron of Hope Aria Academy and taught a workshop as part of the last programme.

Hayley said: "I'm thrilled to be a patron of Hope Aria Academy. The work they produce is outstanding. Ranging from dance to musical theatre to tv acting, the students here are taught everything to do with this wonderful profession we call show business! And I'll look forward to doing a spot more teaching there myself in the new term!"

Students who have recently received instruction at Hope Aria Academy have given positive testimonials to the teaching they received.

"Hope Aria Academy has been an invaluable learning experience for me. I have developed as a performer within a supportive and challenging course focusing on three modules; acting, singing and dance. I am more aware of my strengths as a performer and areas that may need more focus. I have worked with inspirational industry professionals and alongside some amazing like-minded artists. I feel confident in my abilities moving forward into further training or working in the industry." Katherine Reynolds - Student.

"I joined Hope Aria Academy for their 12-week singing course and it had been an invaluable experience. As someone with little prior knowledge of Musical Theatre and singing in general, it has been a pleasure to be immersed in a new environment. I have discovered just how hard the work is and, equally, just how rewarding." Daniel Brennan - Student.

Hope Aria Academy's next intake will launch on Monday 16th September 2019 and run on Monday (dance), Tuesday (singing) and Wednesday (acting) evenings from 6.30pm to 9.30pm at Hope Aria House, Unit 15 Wellington House, Manchester, M40 7FS. Students can take the full course or can opt for single modules.

For more information on Hope Aria Academy, fees and how to apply, please visit https://www.hopeariaacademy.com/.

Professional Workshops:

Casting Director Workshop with Jane Deitch - Thursday 3rd October 2019, 10am - 6pm. £45.

Producing Workshop with Katy Lipson, Joseph Houston and William Whelton - Sunday 17th November 2019, 2pm - 5pm. £25





