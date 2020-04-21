Ant Middleton to Appear on KENTON COOL'S LIVE STREAMING SHOW

Ant Middleton, former soldier and star of SAS: Who Dares Wins, will join renowned mountaineer and adventurer Kenton Cool for an exclusive interview on Cool's live streaming show Cool Conversations with Kenton Cool.

Middleton, who can currently be seen hosting Channel 4's Celeb SAS, will chat all about his career, how he is finding lockdown and any advice he has for adventurer enthusiasts.

The weekly show, hosted by Kenton Cool and Barn Theatre Artistic Director Iwan Lewis, features discussions on climbing, mountaineering, hot topics and stories from Cool's many expeditions. This week's one hour episode with Ant Middleton will launch on the Barn Theatre's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels on 23rd April 2020 at 6pm GMT.

Kenton Cool, who lives in Gloucestershire, holds the British record for the most climbs to the summit of Mount Everest and, in 2013, became the first person to climb Nuptse, Everest and Lhotse in a single push without returning to base camp.

The previous week's episode featured an exclusive interview with legendary Nepalese mountaineer Nirmal Purja MBE, also known as Nims Dai, who chatted with Kenton about his climb of the world's 14 highest mountains in just six months and how the lockdown has affected his climbing plans. This episode and previous editions of Cool Conversations with Kenton Cool can be watched on the Barn Theatre's Facebook and YouTube channels.

Cool Conversations with Kenton Cool forms part of the Barn Theatre's free live-streaming service Behind The Barn Door. The line up includes children's entertainment show Tweedy's Lost & Found, fitness show Disco Fitness with CrossFit Cirencester, virtual clinic show Live From The Clinic with Dr Dawn Harper and weekly live Q&As with Cotswold District Council leader Joe Harris and local MP Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown. The streaming service airs live on the Barn Theatre's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

The Barn Theatre are continually expanding their slate of programmes and the full line up and updates can be found on their website and social media platforms.

The Barn Theatre (registered charity no. 1174253), which is facing a loss of £250,000 and possible permanent closure, have launched their SAVE OUR BARN via their website and social media platforms. The theatre have also released a Not Just A Theatre video campaign to highlight the initiatives that the theatre works on, alongside their theatrical productions, for the local communities.





