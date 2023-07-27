Annette Hannah Joins Cast of Sean Aydon's UK Tour of FRANKENSTEIN

Annette Hannah will play the role of 'Francine' in Séan Aydon's brand-new adaption of Mary Shelley's classic novel Frankenstein which will start a major UK theatre tour at the Churchill Theatre Bromley on 14 September, before playing 10 further venues around the country.

Frankenstein marks Annette's professional theatre debut. She has most recently appeared in the third season of Netflix's The Witcher and in the CBBC show The Worst Witch as 'Mabel Tapioca'. Annette made her first on screen appearance in HBO's Game of Thrones.

She will join the previously announced Eleanor McLoughlin who will play 'Victoria Frankenstein', Basienka Blake as 'Captain/Richter', Cameron Robertson as 'The Creature', Dale Mathurin as 'Henry' and Lula Marsh as 'Elizabeth'.

This new thriller, inspired by the classic gothic novel and complete with a stunning original score, explores the very fabric of what makes us human and the ultimate cost of chasing “perfection”.

1943. Whilst Europe tears itself apart, two women hide from their past at what feels like the very end of the world. And one of them has a terrifying story to tell…

“I created life. You don't believe me but it's true. I didn't start from scratch of course but out of portions and odd ends I made something –alive. But what I created... it wasn't a superhuman. It was a monster.”

Frankenstein is an electrifying reimagining of the world's favourite horror story that will send shivers down the spine and ignite the imagination.

The production is unsuitable for under 12s.

Tour Dates

14 - 16 September Churchill Theatre Bromley

19 - 23 September Derby Theatre

26 - 30 September Exeter Northcott

3-7 October Cambridge Arts Theatre

10 - 14 October Theatre By The Lake, Keswick

17 - 21 October Darlington Hippodrome

24 - 28 October York Theatre Royal

31 October - 4 November Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds

7 - 11 November Ipswich New Wolsey Theatre

14 - 18 November Malvern Theatres

21 - 25 November Devonshire Park Theatre Eastbourne