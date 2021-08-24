Ann Hampton Callaway to Celebrate the Songs of Judy Garland and Timeless Movie Themes in Two New London Concerts

Multi award-winning Ann Hampton Callaway will celebrate the songs of Judy Garland

and timeless movie themes in two new London shows!

The Judy Garland Songbook

September 17 & 18 at 8pm



The Pheasantry, 152 Kings Road, Chelsea, London, SW3 4UT

https://www.pizzaexpresslive.com

Tickets: £25.00



Pop/jazz singer/songwriter and Tony-nominated Broadway star, Ann Hampton Callaway, continues her celebrated legacy series with a dazzling tribute to one of America's brightest lights - the incomparable Judy Garland.



Laced with fascinating stories, Callaway artfully takes us through highlights of Judy's career, bringing fresh takes on signature songs from her many Hollywood movies including The Wizard of Oz, Meet Me in St. Louis, Easter Parade, Summer Stock, Girl Crazy and A Star is Born.



And to honor this year's 60th anniversary of "the greatest night of show business history," Callaway's showstopper finale delivers nine beloved songs from "Judy at Carnegie Hall".



With Callaway's passionate delivery of some of the finest songs ever written, this special event is not to be missed!





Cinematic Serenade

September 19 at 1.30pm & September 20 at 8pm



Pizza Express, 10 Dean Street, Soho, London, W1D 3RW

https://www.pizzaexpresslive.com

Tickets: £25.00



Award winning pop/jazz recording artist Ann Hampton Callaway celebrates timeless movie themes from beloved films of our time. Expect Gershwin, Arlen, Bacharach, Mancini, Bricusse, Rodgers, the Bergmans and much more as only Ann can perform them. This one -woman show is as up close and personal as it gets.





Multi award-winning cabaret star Ann is one of the leading champions of the great American Songbook and was Tony-nominated for her performance in the hit Broadway musical 'Swing!'.



She is a platinum award-winning writer who collaborated with Cole Porter and whose songs are

featured on seven of Barbra Streisand's CD's. She's recorded over 50 CDs as a soloist and guest and is currently releasing several singles this year, which will culminate in a CD of her original songs - both hits and new popular pieces.



Twitter: @annhcallaway

Facebook:AnnHamptonCallaway

Instagram: ahcallaway



www.annhamptoncallaway.com