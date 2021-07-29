Andrew McNicol Becomes Artistic Associate Of English National Ballet School

English National Ballet School has announced that choreographer, Andrew McNicol has become its first ever Artistic Associate.

As Artistic Associate, Andrew will deepen his existing relationship with the School, continuing to choreograph new works for the students who will also benefit from informal mentoring support, guidance and inspiration as they work collaboratively together throughout the academic year.

Of his new appointment Andrew McNicol said; "I am honoured to become Artistic Associate of English National Ballet School. I really admire the vision Viviana Durante has for the school and the importance placed on creativity, collaboration and wellbeing that will serve the students well as they go into their professional careers. I look forward to deepening our relationship and working with the next generation of dancers."

Since 2019 Andrew has created five new works for English National Ballet School. 2019's Winter Showcase saw him choreograph two works, Splendour and Finale, hailed as a "classical blowout" (Dance Europe). In 2020 he choreographed Gradus for the School's virtual Summer Performance created through virtual classes and rehearsals across four time zones. His socially distanced ballet, Of Space & Time, was performed at The Roundhouse for the online Winter Showcase.

An extract from his latest work, Grace & Gravity, was performed as part of this year's Summer Performance at The Bloomsbury Theatre, which marked the School's return to performing in front of a live audience.

Artistic Director of English National Ballet School, Viviana Durante said: "I am delighted to welcome Andrew to the English National Ballet School family. This is a really exciting opportunity for our students to learn from and be inspired by one of the leading choreographers working today. As a young artist himself, Andrew is the perfect person to not only create outstanding art with our students but also help them develop as both artists and people."

Andrew's appointment as Artistic Associate is a further example of English National Ballet School's commitment to providing its students with world-class training, education, pastoral care and performance opportunities.