André Rieu Will Embark on Live Concert Tour in the UK

Violin superstar André Rieu will bring his stunning live show to the UK and Ireland this April and May. André has brought classical music closer to millions of people all over the world and made the waltz an international sensation.

André Rieu's romantic and joyful live shows include a mix of light classics, waltzes, film and opera music and pop songs. With his tours, André Rieu regularly sells more tickets than the world's most famous pop and rock stars.

Last year his world tour took him all throughout Central Europe to South America and finishing the year in Eastern Europe and Israel.

One of the most successful violinists and conductors in the world, he performs live for an audience of more than half a million each year and has been touring around the world with his beloved Johann Strauss Orchestra, the biggest private orchestra in the world, for 35 years. His YouTube videos have far over one billion views and 9 million fans follow him on Facebook and each year he breaks records with his much-loved cinema broadcasts.

Tickets are already on sale for André's UK and Ireland tour in April/May 2023 with his Johann Strauss Orchestra which will be followed by USA leg of the tour in the Autumn. Be part of the André Rieu experience and secure your tickets quickly for an unforgettable evening.

The recent Christmas album 'Silver Bells' charted in top 5 in the UK, which is his 16th album to chart in the UK top 10 with combined sales over 40 million albums worldwide and André also topped the cinema Box Office with his cinema event 'Live in Dublin'.

TOUR DATES

13 April London OVO Arena Wembley

14 April London OVO Arena Wembley

15 April Birmingham Resorts World Arena

20 April SSE Arena Belfast

21 April Dublin 3Arena

22 April Dublin 3Arena

10 May Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

11 May Leeds First Direct Arena

12 May Manchester AO Arena

13 May Sheffield Utilita Arena

25 May Aberdeen P&J Live

26 May Glasgow OVO Hydro

27 May Glasgow OVO Hydro

24 June Liverpool M&S Bank Arena